Tigers Trade Boehm to Victoria
October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have traded Brayden Boehm to the Victoria Royals in exchange for a 3rd round pick in the 2026 Prospects Draft and a conditional 5th round pick in the 2027 Draft.
With the earlier addition of 20 year old Harrison Meneghin, the Tigers had to move one of their three other overagers to comply with league rules.
Boehm joined the Tigers as a 16 year old in the Covid shortened 2020-21 season and saw continual growth each season. After a hot start to last year, Boehm unfortunately suffered an injury that cost him the remainder of the season. Over his Tiger career he accumulated 31 goals and 39 assists for 70 points in 154 games.
"Brayden was a big part of our team and we really appreciate his work ethic and speed." says General Manager and Head Coach Willie Desjardins. "We moved him to Victoria where we can be closer to family. We wish Brayden all the best and thank him for his time in Medicine Hat."
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2024
- Tigers Trade Boehm to Victoria - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Royals Acquire Brayden Boehm from Medicine Hat Tigers - Victoria Royals
- Game Preivew: Prince George Cougars at Portland Winterhawks - Prince George Cougars
- Tigers Acquire Meneghin from Lethbridge in Exchange for Smith - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Hurricanes Acquire Shane Smith from Tigers for Harrison Meneghin - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Game Day Preview: Game 5 vs Moose Jaw - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Seek Fourth-Straight Win Saturday vs Seattle - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Head into Medicine Hat on Saturday - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Make First Foray into Saskatchewan to Visit Pats - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Look for Third Straight Win in Brandon - Swift Current Broncos
- Preview: Americans vs Rockets - October 5 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: October 5 vs. Prince George - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars Soar to 5-2 Win over Thunderbirds in Seattle - Prince George Cougars
- Five Winterhawks Post Multi-Point Nights as Hawks Down Royals, 5-3 - Portland Winterhawks
- Rockets Fall 5-3 To Chiefs In Spokane - Kelowna Rockets
- Blades Handed First Loss of the Season by the Broncos - Saskatoon Blades
- Five Winterhawks Post Multi-Point Nights as Hawks Down Royals, 5-3 - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Fall 6-3 in Red Deer - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Giants Storm Back from 4-1 Deficit to Top Blazers 8-6 - Vancouver Giants
- Heslop's OT Winner Lifts Tips Over Raiders in Roadie Opener - Everett Silvertips
- Gould's Five Point Hands Blades First Loss in 6-3 Bronco Victory - Swift Current Broncos
- Chiefs Start Hot, Hold on for 5-3 Victory for Third Straight Win - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Open Road Trip with One-Goal Loss in Lethbridge - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.