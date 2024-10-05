Tigers Trade Boehm to Victoria

Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have traded Brayden Boehm to the Victoria Royals in exchange for a 3rd round pick in the 2026 Prospects Draft and a conditional 5th round pick in the 2027 Draft.

With the earlier addition of 20 year old Harrison Meneghin, the Tigers had to move one of their three other overagers to comply with league rules.

Boehm joined the Tigers as a 16 year old in the Covid shortened 2020-21 season and saw continual growth each season. After a hot start to last year, Boehm unfortunately suffered an injury that cost him the remainder of the season. Over his Tiger career he accumulated 31 goals and 39 assists for 70 points in 154 games.

"Brayden was a big part of our team and we really appreciate his work ethic and speed." says General Manager and Head Coach Willie Desjardins. "We moved him to Victoria where we can be closer to family. We wish Brayden all the best and thank him for his time in Medicine Hat."

