Game Day Preview: Game 5 vs Moose Jaw

October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Vs Warriors: Tonight's matchup is the first of four matchups between the Tigers and defending champs this season. The Tigers went 2-1-0-1 against the Warriors in the 23-24 season series. Gavin McKenna led the Tigers with seven points (3G, 4A) in three games.

2024-25 Standings:

1-3-0-0

Central Div. - 4th

Eastern Con. - 10th

Home - 1-1-0-0

Away - 0-2-0-0

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Bryce Pickford / Jonas Woo (2)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (4)

Points - Bryce Pickford (5)

PIMs - Brayden Boehm (13)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+4)

Wins - Ethan McCallum (1)

Save % - Ethan McCallum (.849)

GAA - Ethan McCallum (3.66)

Shutouts - N/A

Special Teams:

Power Play: 2 - 15 - 13.3%

Penalty Kill: 17 - 21 - 81.0%

Recent Milestones: Mathew Ward and Josh Van Mulligen recently hit major milestones in games played. Ward reached the 200 games played plateau on September 21st and Van Mulligen hit the 150 game mark on September 27th.

Upcoming Milestones: A few Tigers are quickly approaching their 150th game played. Jonas Woo (149), Hunter St. Martin (149) and Shane Smith (143) will all reach the mark before the end of the month. Ryder Ritchie and Marcus Pacheco are also quickly approaching point milestones. Ritchie is one away from 100 career points and Pacheco is two away from 50.

NHL Signing: Andrew Basha recently signed a three-year entry-level contract with his hometown Calgary Flames. Basha was drafted this summer by the Flames 41st overall (Round 2, Pick 9) in the NHL Entry Draft.

Roster Makeup: The Tigers currently have 26 players on the roster - 3 Goaltenders, 8 Defencemen and 15 Forwards, including 6 rookies.

Age Breakdown: 3 - 20-year-olds, 6 - 19-year-olds, 8 - 18-year-olds, 6 - 17-year-olds and 3 - 16-year-old.

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)

Previous Games

6-3 Loss - Vs Lethbridge Hurricanes (Pre-Season)

4-2 Win - Vs Edmonton Oil Kings

4-2 Loss - @ Red Deer Rebels

4-3 Loss - Vs Red Deer Rebels

6-3 Loss - @ Red Deer Rebels

Next Five Games:

Saturday, October 5 - Vs Moose Jaw Warriors

Wednesday, October 9 - Vs Red Deer Rebels

Friday, October 11 - Vs Brandon Wheat Kings

Saturday, October 12 - Vs Vancouver Giants

Wednesday, October 16 - Vs Prince George Cougars

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.