Five Winterhawks Post Multi-Point Nights as Hawks Down Royals, 5-3

October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks opened the scoring as Ryan Miller ripped home a slick pass from Carsyn Dyck at 9:39 into the first frame. Portland's Josh Zakreski made it 2-0 netting a sharp angle shot from the bottom of the right dot on the man advantage a little over five minutes later. Victoria scored two late goals at the end of the opening period to tie the game, before adding a third 2:36 into the second.

Tyson Jugnauth answered for the Winterhawks, tying the contest on the power play. Retaking the lead with eight seconds left in the middle frame, Miller deflected the puck under the glove of the Victoria goaltender. Dyck scooped up a rebound to make the game 5-3, as Kyle Chyzowski netted his fourth point (4A) of the night 35 seconds into the third period. The score held through regulations as the Hawks secured the win.

"Standing there watching that banner get raised gives you goosebumps, looking back on that memory from last year," said defenseman Tyson Jugnauth. "But, yeah, we went through Victoria last year, and I think they definitely had a chip on their shoulder. You can see they were playing really physically."

