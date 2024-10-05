Rebels Top Hitmen, 5-2

October 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Red Deer, AB - The Calgary Hitmen made the trip to the Peavey Mart Centrium tonight to face the Red Deer Rebels for their first meeting of the regular season.

It was a quick start for Red Deer opening the scoring just over two minutes in courtesy of Steven Steranka. Just over halfway through the first, Reese Hamilton netted his first of the season with a shot from the point through traffic to tie the game on the power play.

Tied entering the second period Red Deer took over scoring three unanswered. Cohen Poulin kicked things off at the 3:04 mark of the second, followed by a short side snipe by Ollie Josephson on the power play to make it 3-1. Matteo Fabrizi would net one more in the first five minutes of the third to extend Red Deer's lead to three goals.

With under five minutes remaining, Hunter Aura registered his first WHL goal to cut the lead in half. With Calgary netminder Eric Tu on the bench, Red Deer's Carson Birnie was able to find the empty net with 48 seconds on the clock to make the final score 5-2. Calgary outshot Red Deer 33-21. Oliver Tulk and Connor Hvidston both recorded a pair of assists. Rookie goaltender Eric Tu made 16 saves in his WHL debut.

Calgary is back on the ice tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 6 to host the Vancouver Giants in a 2:00 p.m. start at Scotiabank Saddledome. It's another Sunday Funday in the 'Dome presented by Brookfield Residential. In addition to $3 sips and snacks all game long, look for family fun entertainment on the west concourse. There are also $6 Hitmen Happy Hour food and drink deals throughout the day and a post-game family skate. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets.

