Walleye Weekly: Home Friday against Kzoo

January 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Overall Record: 24-12-3-1, 2nd Central Division

Current Streak: 4 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Friday, January 24 vs. Atlanta (3-2 SO Win)

Saturday, January 25 vs. Fort Wayne (4-3 Win)

Sunday, January 26 vs. Fort Wayne (3-2 SO Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Friday, January 31 vs. Kalamazoo at 7:15 p.m. (7:00p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Saturday, February 1 at Indy at 6:05 p.m. (5:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

Walleye Weekly Schedule

Monday, January 27 - No Practice

Tuesday, January 28 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Wednesday, January 29 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Thursday, January 30 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Friday, January 31 - Game vs. Kalamazoo at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, February 1 - Game at Indy at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 2 - No Practice

**PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest news on the Toledo Walleye visit www.toledowalleye.com.

WALLEYE NOTES

Shootouts for the wins: Twice in Toledo's three in three home weekend the Walleye got to test itself in the shootouts. Friday night, goals from Troy Loggins and Josh Winquist plus a pair of saves from Billy Christopoulos boosted Toledo to a 3-2 win over Atlanta. Sunday, it was Trevor Gorsuch who stopped all three Fort Wayne shooters while Mike Moffat connected to give Toledo another 3-2 shootout win. In between, Abbott Girduckis scored twice to lead the Walleye to a 4-3 Saturday night win over the Komets.

Gorsuch strong: Goaltender Trevor Gorsuch started Sunday's game vs. Fort Wayne and posted 42 saves on 44 shots plus three more in the shootout for Toledo's weekend ending win. He became the second Walleye goaltender this year to have 40 or more saves in first start with Toledo this year as Billy Christopoulos had 40 saves on November 30, 2019 at Reading in a 7-4 win.

Three for three at the gate also: Not only did Toledo dominate the weekend with three straight home wins but they also posted three straight home sellouts with a total of 23,250 fans packing the Huntington Center. The Walleye are the only team in the ECHL to be averaging over capacity with an average attendance per game of 7,649 (sellout is 7,431).

Kestner on the goals: Forward Josh Kestner became the first Walleye player this year to reach 20 goals by scoring once in all three games this weekend. It is the third time this year that Kestner has had a goal scoring streak of three or more games. His 47 points (21G, 26A) tops Toledo in scoring and ranks sixth among all ECHL players.

Walleye transactions: Goaltender Filip Larsson has been reassigned to the Walleye from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL. Larsson went 1-2-0 earlier this year with the Walleye (3.04GAA and .886SVP). Toledo has acquired defenseman Nolan Gluchowski from the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for forward Jonathan Charbonneau that Toledo just picked up from South Carolina on Sunday. Gluchowski is a native of Wixom, Michigan and had nine points (2G, 7A) with 19 penalty minutes in 24 games played this year after posting 40 points (11G, 29A) in 55 games last year for the Steelheads.

Two game week ahead: Toledo will finish January with a home tilt against the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night. Toledo is 3-0-0 against their Michigan rivals this year. The short week ends with a trip to Indy on Saturday where the Walleye are 0-1-2 this year.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Josh Kestner (3 goals - s assists = 5 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Billy Christopoulos (2-0-0, 2.36 GAA, .906 save %)

UPCOMING PLAYER APPEARANCES & PROMOTIONS

Tuesday, January 28 | Tip-A-Walleye

Holy Toledo! Tavern | 6-8 p.m.

Walleye players trade in their skates for aprons to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. The team will serve as waiters for the night.

Friday, January 31 | vs Kalamazoo

PREGAME | Polish Heritage Party

Enjoy kielbasa, pierogies and Polish music during the pregame party taking place in the Aquarium. Ticket package is $42.

SPECIAL APPEARANCE | Dominic Riggio

Owner of Mess Bucket Comics and writer of the comic book series "Donnybrook" will sign autographs and take photos with fans in Section 117.

IN GAME RAFFLE | Section 120 | Proceeds to benefit Alzheimer's Association and Walleye Wishing Well

Fans can win a Pat Nagle game worn jersey, team signed practice jersey and a vintage Rocky jersey.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.