IceMen Acquire Goaltender Ben Halford from Atlanta
January 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Thursday that the team has acquired goaltender Ben Halford from the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for future considerations.
Halford, 216 joins the Icemen after making five appearances with no decisions with the Gladiators this season. Halford also posted a 0-0-1 record with a 3.12 goals-against-average in two games played with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). Last season, the 6-3, 200-pound netminder recorded a 5-8-0 mark with a 3.24 goals-against-average and a 0.889 save percentage with the Kansas City Mavericks (ECHL). The Lenox, MA native made 19 appearances during four seasons at Princeton University from 2014-2018.
Halford is expected to be available for tonight's game against the Orlando Solar Bears at the Amway Center. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can catch all game broadcasts at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch the game online at ECHL.TV
The Icemen are back on home ice on January 30 & 31 when they play host to the Fort Wayne Komets. Both games are slated to begin at 7:00 p.m.
