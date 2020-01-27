Steelheads Weekly - January 27, 2020
January 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (24-15-7) return home in preparation for a four-game home stretch and five of the next six weeks at CenturyLink Arena in their longest homestand of the season.
LAST WEEK...
Friday, January 24 @ Kansas City Mavericks: W 4-3 (SO)
Shots: Steelheads 43, Mavericks 29
PP: Steelheads 0-for-2, Mavericks 0-for-2
The Steelheads met the Mavericks with an early offensive flurry in a 4-3 shootout win on Friday night from Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Captain A.J. White (2:46 1st) scored on a turnover to open a five-goal combined first period answered by the Mavericks on the home side's first shot of the game for a 1-1 score. The Steelheads netted another goal on a turnover thanks to forward Colby McAuley (10:25 1st) to take back the lead, 2-1. The Mavericks scored twice to end the frame to snag a 3-2 lead. Defenseman Nolan Gluchowski (9:40 3rd) netted the only non-opening frame goal to force overtime, 3-3. In the shootout, White (1st) scored the only goal for the 4-3 win. Tomas Sholl (18-6-5) stopped 26 of 29 shots in the win and all three in the shootout.
Saturday, January 25 @ Kansas City Mavericks: L 2-1 (SO)
Shots: Steelheads 35, Mavericks 18
PP: Steelheads 0-for-3, Mavericks 0-for-4
The Steelheads earned another point in a 2-1 shootout loss on Saturday night from Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks opened the scoring on a breakaway for the only goal in the first two periods for a 1-0 lead. Forward Anthony Nellis (10:13 3rd) re-directed a shot from the blue line to sneak under the crossbar and force overtime, 1-1. In the shootout, the Mavericks and Steelhead traded goals helped by forward Marc-Olivier Roy (2nd Round) to force sudden death rounds, however the Mavericks scored in the seventh round to seal the 2-1 shootout result. Colton Point (5-7-2) denied 16 of 17 shots in the loss and five of seven in the shootout.
Sunday, January 26 @ Tulsa Oilers: L 6-2
Shots: Steelheads 26, Oilers 30
PP: Steelheads 0-for-6, Oilers 0-for-1
The Steelheads closed their road trip with a 6-2 loss from BOK Center. Forward Marc-Olivier Roy (9:02 1st) struck first to take the initial 1-0 lead before two Oilers tallies crossing into the second period shifted the advantage, 2-1. The Steelheads answered for the final time thanks to forward Will Merchant (10:21 2nd) to tie the game, 2-2. However, the Oilers scored three more goals in the second period and one more in the final frame for the 6-2 win. Tomas Sholl (18-7-5) stopped 21 of 26 shots in 39:34 minutes in the loss, and Colton Point halted three of four shots in 20:00 minutes of relief.
THIS WEEK...
Friday, January 31 vs. Rapid City Rush - 7:10 p.m. MT
Saturday, February 1 vs. Rapid City Rush - 7:10 p.m. MT
The Steelheads open a four-game homestand and a stretch with five of six weeks at home during a two-game set against the Rapid City Rush.
The Steelheads have not favored well against the Rush this season, dropping five of six contests for a 1-4-1 record. This weekend continues a stretch of seven-straight games at home against the Rush dating back to the end of November and through February as part of their 13-game season series. The Steelheads' lone win this season came on November 27 in a 4-3 overtime victory and have lost back-to-back since. However, the Steelheads boast a 39-17-5 record all-time against the Rush and are 17-7-4 at CenturyLink Arena.
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...
Jayden DeLuca Jersey Auction: Help out children with cardiac conditions at the annual Jayden DeLuca Jersey Auction at CenturyLink Arena on February 7 & 8. For tickets, call 208-331-TIXS or go to idahosteelheads.com.
Hockey Starter Pack: Become the ultimate fan with the Steelheads Hockey Starter Pack. For just $69, fans receive four tickets to any Steelheads home game plus two small beer vouchers and the Steelheads Mullet Visor. For information, head to idahosteelheads.com or call 208-383-0080.
$2 Beer Wednesday: Enjoy a night on the town on hump day throughout the 2019-20 season. All Wednesday night games feature $2 domestic drafts through the end of the second period. Head to idahostelheads.com or call 208-331-TIXS to lock in your seats.
STEEL STATS...
Quick Bites:
- The Steelheads end their four-game road trip dropping a six-game road point streak. The Steelheads went 4-0-2 since January 5 and played in three-straight shootout games last week.
- The Steelheads play five of the next six weeks at CenturyLink Arena (13 of 15 games). They're coming off a stretch with 13 of 18 games on the road, during which they went 10-6-2 overall and 8-3-2 on the road.
- Forward A.J. White owns four points (2-2-4) over his last four games and is now 3-for-5 in shootout attempts with both of the team's game-winners. Sunday's assist moves him to a share of 8th on the Steelheads ECHL all-time career assists leaderboard (80) with Kory Scoran ('05-'09, '11-'12).
Team Leaders:
GOALS: 16 - Will Merchant
ASSISTS: 31 - Marc-Olivier Roy
POINTS: 39 - Marc-Olivier Roy
PP GOALS: 5 - Will Merchant
SH GOALS: 1 - Max Coatta/Anthony Nellis/Marc-Olivier Roy
GW GOALS: 3 - Anthony Nellis
PIMS: 106 - Keegan Kanzig
PLUS/MINUS: +11 - Ondrej Vala
SHOTS: 143 - Will Merchant
WINS: 18 - Tomas Sholl
GAA: 2.37 - Tomas Sholl
SAVE %: .916 - Tomas Sholl
Mountain Division Standings:
1. Allen 30-8-6-2, 68 pts
2. Steelheads 24-15-3-4, 55 pts
3. Utah 24-12-5-2, 55 pts
4. Rapid City 24-17-3-0, 51 pts
5. Wichita 19-20-8-0, 46 pts
6. Tulsa 20-21-4-1, 45 pts
7. Kansas City 18-21-2-1, 39 pts
BROADCAST INFORMATION...
All home games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on local radio, on an online pay-per-view service and on local television access. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & ECHL.tv.
Tune in to the Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show every Tuesday through Thursday on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2019-20 season.
The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:10 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
