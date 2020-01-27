Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. IceMen

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville Icemen

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Monday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (18-16-5-1) host the Jacksonville Icemen (13-21-4-1) for the second time in five days after picking up a 5-2 victory over the Icemen last Thursday. The Solar Bears are coming off a 3-0 win over Greenville Saturday afternoon, while the Icemen dropped a 3-2 shootout decision at Florida that same night. Orlando is 7-1-0-0 against Jacksonville this season through eight of 11 total games.

BIRD LIGHTING LAMP AGAINST ICEMEN: Forward Tyler Bird is tied for the team lead with four goals against the Icemen this season. The second-year forward's five points are also tied for the team scoring lead against Jacksonville along with Chris LeBlanc and Trevor Olson.

RETURN OF LIPANOV MEANS BOOST TO POWER PLAY: The Solar Bears will gain the benefit of having one of their more potent weapons with the man advantage back on the roster with the return of Alexey Lipanov. The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect has been a factor in each of Orlando's four power-play goals against Jacksonville (3g-1a) this season.

LEBLANC COMING OFF CAREER-HIGH: Forward Chris LeBlanc recorded a career-high nine shots on goal in Orlando's win over Greenville on Saturday. The third-year pro recently eclipsed 300 career shots with the Solar Bears, and at 310 career shots with Orlando, only needs 24 more to pass Johnny McInnis (333) for fifth place on the franchise leaderboard.

THOMPSON HITS CENTURY MARK FOR GAMES: Tayler Thompson suited up in his 100th career game with the Solar Bears on Saturday, becoming the 17th player in team history to reach the milestone. Thompson also ranks 11th in team history with 123 penalty minutes.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Icemen captain Emerson Clark leads his team in scoring against Orlando this season with five points (2g-3a) in six games.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears begin a four-game road trip when they visit the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7:35 p.m. at Heritage Bank Center. The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

