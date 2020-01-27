Thunder Weekly, January 27

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played three games in Rapid City this weekend. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, January 22

2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic, recap

Friday, January 24

Wichita at Rapid City, 4-3 L (OT) recap

Saturday, January 25

Wichita at Rapid City, 7-4 W recap

Sunday, January 26

Wichita at Rapid City, 5-2 L recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, January 31

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, February 1

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:20 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 14-6-3-0

AWAY: 5-14-5-0

OVERALL: 19-20-8-0

Last 10: 4-4-2-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: 5th, Mountain Division, 46 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Beau Starrett, 16

Assists: Patrik Parkkonen, 29

Points: Patrik Parkkonen, 32

+/-: Peter Crinella, +7

PIM: Stefan Fournier, 62

MULTI TASKING - Beau Starrett recorded his first multi-goal game of his career on Friday and added a goal on Saturday night. The rookie out of Cornell University has 16 goals to lead the Thunder in that category and 28 points overall on the season. Starrett is 6th in the league in goals scored by a rookie and 14th overall in rookie scoring.

WELCOME BACK - Stefan Fournier returned to the line-up this weekend and made an immediate impact. He had two goals on Saturday night and scored on Sunday afternoon. The veteran forward is nearing a career high in points for a season in the ECHL. He had 31 points last year between Wichita and Orlando. He is also approaching 300 games as a pro.

FIRST - Dylan Wells collected his first win of the season on Saturday night. The second-year netminder out of Peterborough, ON, had 12 wins a year ago with Wichita. He stopped 26 shots of 30 shots to help Wichita to a 7-4 victory.

CZECHING BACK - Ostap Safin has started to come alive for the Thunder. The Prague, Czech Republic native has goals in back-to-back games and points in three-straight.

PARK AND REC - Patrik Parkkonen continued where he left off this weekend, collecting an assist in each game. The Finnish defenseman leads the Thunder in points with 32, is tied for third in points by a blueliner and second in assists in that category with 29.

END OF THE ROAD - Wichita returns home for one game this Friday night, which is the first home contest since January 12. The Thunder went 1-4-2-0 on their seven-game road swing and snapped a 10-game road winless skid on Saturday night. Wichita plays four of the next six games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

SEASON-HIGH - Wichita had a season-high five goals in the third period on Saturday night. The previous high for goals scored in a period was three. The Thunder outscored Rapid City 8-4 over the weekend in the final frame.

THUNDERBOLTS... Mitch Gillam is second in the league in minutes played (1,796) and first in saves (997) ...Stefan Fournier is tied for fifth with 5 game-winning goals...Ostap Safin is 10th in rookie scoring with 30 points...Wichita is 16-4-3-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 10-2-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 14-1-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 5-16-4 when trailing after one...Wichita is 7-1-8-0 in one-goal games...

