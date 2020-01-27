Mavs Monday: Sellouts, Streaks Busted, Service Saluted

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks (18-21-2-1, 39 points) broke a six-game losing streak with a 2-1 shootout win over the Idaho Steelheads on Saturday night. The win capped off the Mavericks annual Military Appreciation Weekend, as the Mavericks saluted our military servicemen and women. The Mavericks now begin a lengthy stretch of home games over the next three weeks, playing eight of their next 10 games at home.

Last Week's Action

Mon. 1/20: 8-2 L at Allen

Fri. 1/24: 4-3 L (SO) vs. Idaho

Sat. 1/25: 2-1 W (SO) vs. Idaho

This Week's Schedule

Tue. 1/28: vs. Kalamazoo Wings

Fri. 1/31: vs. Tulsa Oilers

Sat. 2/1: vs. Tulsa Oilers

Mountain Division Standings

1. Allen Americans (30-8-6-2, 68 points)

2. Idaho Steelheads (24-15-3-4, 55 points)

3. Utah Grizzlies (24-12-5-2, 55 points)

4. Rapid City Rush (24-17-3-0, 51 points)

5. Wichita Thunder (19-20-8-0, 46 points)

6. Tulsa Oilers (20-21-4-1, 45 points)

7. Kansas City Mavericks (18-21-2-1, 39 points

Steady As She Goes

The Mavericks busted a six-game losing streak against Idaho Saturday night, with a 2-1 shootout win. The Mavs gathered three total points over the weekend against the second place Steelheads.

Blockbuster

Last Thursday, the Mavericks acquired forwards Sam Kurker and Matt Schmalz from the Indy Fuel in exchange for forward Ryan Van Stralen and defenseman Cliff Watson. The trade comes in a stretch that has seen large roster turnover as the Mavericks attempt to climb out of the Mountain Division cellar.

Goalie Gems

Despite the shootout loss, Mavs goaltender Tyler Parsons still turned in a 39-save performance on Friday night. Nick Schneider followed him up with a fantastic effort, stopping 34 of 35 shots in Saturday's shootout win over Idaho.

Full Barns

The Mavericks have sold out three of their last four home games and have averaged 5,636 fans across their last four home games, including a record-setting crowd of 5,858 on New Year's Eve. The Mavericks are currently ninth in attendance in the ECHL, with an average of 4,593 fans attending each game.

Hults Returns

The Mavs received an injection of offensive firepower from their AHL affiliate, Stockton Heat, getting forward Mitch Hults back on reassignment. In the five games prior to his call up, Hults had eight total points in five consecutive games on four goals and four assists.

The Key Stretch

The Mavericks are coming up on a hefty slate of home games on the schedule in the coming weeks. Seven of the Mavericks next 10 games will be played within the friendly confines of Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Six of those 10 games will come against Mountain Division opponents.

For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

