Steelheads Acquire Forward Jonathan Charbonneau from Toledo

January 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have acquired forward Jonathan Charbonneau from the Toledo Walleye in exchange for defenseman Nolan Gluchowski, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Monday.

Charbonneau, 25, was recently acquired by the Walleye from the South Carolina Stingrays after playing 34 games to begin the season, tallying nine goals and nine assists for 18 points with four power play goals and a plus-five rating. The St-Colombant, Que. native has played his entire professional career with the Stingrays, finishing the 2018-19 season third on the team in scoring as a rookie with 51 points (16-35-51) and second in assists as well as notching seven power play goals. He was named to the initial 2019 ECHL All-Star Classic roster for the Eastern Conference. In 103 career ECHL games, Charbonneau owns 78 points (30-48-78) with 15 power play goals since making his ECHL debut on Mar. 23, 2018 and earning a three-point night the following game.

Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound forward played four seasons at Mercyhurst University, totaling 102 points (56-46-145) through 145 games while helping to lead the Lakers to the AHA Regular Season Championship in 2017-18. He was named the NCAA No. 1 Star of the Week after a five-goal week ending on Mar. 11, 2018.

Gluchowski, 26, appeared in 24 games with the Steelheads this season, recording two goals and seven assists for nine points with a plus-three rating. The Wixom, Mich. native has played each of the last two seasons in Idaho, tabbing 49 points (13-36-49) through 79 games while being one of six players in the 2018-19 season to reach the 40-point mark. Prior to his professional career, Gluchowski played four seasons at St. Lawrence University, earning 71 points (16-55-71) through 133 games.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:10 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. Tickets are available by calling 208-331-TIXS(8497) or going to idahosteelheads.com.

The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.