Thunder Acquire D-Man Beauvais from Swamp Rabbits
January 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY- The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced on Monday that they have acquired defenseman Brett Beauvais from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for future considerations.
Beauvais had recorded eight points in 28 games this year in Greenville after spending the 2018-19 season with the Kansas City Mavericks. The Summerside, Prince Edward Island native turned pro following his senior season at Robert Morris University. Beauvais played one year for the Colonials after joining them after three seasons at Bemidji State University.
At the junior level, Beauvais took home the British Columbia Hockey League's Top Defenseman award in 2013-14. That season with the Penticton Vees, he led all defenseman in assists (45) and points (58).
