Karl El-Mir Traded to Greenville

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Monday that they have traded forward Karl El-Mir to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The move satisfies the future considerations owed to Greenville as part of the trade that sent forward Mathieu Foget to Indy on January 20.

El-Mir, 23, joined the Fuel in late July after spending four seasons at the University of Connecticut (NCAA). The 6-foot, 175-pound forward skated in 17 games with the Fuel, tallying five goals, four assists and a plus-1 rating.

Appearing in 118 NCAA contests over four years at UConn, El-Mir tallied 28 goals, 34 assists and 33 penalty minutes. The native of Greenfield Park, Quebec set career highs in all scoring categories during his senior year, earning 13 goals, 14 assists and a plus-six rating. After completing his college career at UConn, El-Mir signed a Pro Tryout Agreement (PTO) with the AHL's Providence Bruins appearing in the regular-season finale against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

