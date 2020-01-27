ECHL Transactions - January 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 27, 2020:

Allen:

Delete Nick Boka, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)

Atlanta:

Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina

Cincinnati:

Add Philippe Hudon, F returned from family leave

Florida:

Add Arvin Atwal, D assigned by Milwaukee [1/24 ]

Fort Wayne:

Delete Mason Bergh, F recalled by Ontario

Greenville:

Delete Brett Beauvais, D traded to Adirondack

Idaho:

Delete Nolan Gluchowski, D traded to Toledo

Indy:

Add Chase Marchand, G assigned by Rockford

Delete Karl El-Mir, F traded to Greenville

Jacksonville:

Add Ben Halford, G added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)

Kalamazoo:

Add David Pope, F assigned from Utica by Vancouver

Delete Kyle Blaney, F placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Sadowy, F recalled by Utica

Maine:

Add Ryan Ferrill, F activated from reserve

Delete Terrence Wallin, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Beau McCue, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/26]

Delete Josh Elmes, D placed on reserve [1/26]

Toledo:

Add Kaden Fulcher, G assigned from Detroit

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)

Delete Jonathan Charbonneau, F traded to Idaho

Add Mark Auk, D activated from reserve [1/26]

Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve [1/26]

Delete Justin Buzzeo, F placed on reserve [1/26]

Wheeling:

Add Cameron Heath, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cameron Heath, D traded to Greenville

Delete Jack MacNee, D traded to Worcester

Delete Yushiroh Hirano, F recalled to Japan National Team

