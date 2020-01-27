ECHL Transactions - January 27
January 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 27, 2020:
Allen:
Delete Nick Boka, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)
Atlanta:
Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina
Cincinnati:
Add Philippe Hudon, F returned from family leave
Florida:
Add Arvin Atwal, D assigned by Milwaukee [1/24 ]
Fort Wayne:
Delete Mason Bergh, F recalled by Ontario
Greenville:
Delete Brett Beauvais, D traded to Adirondack
Idaho:
Delete Nolan Gluchowski, D traded to Toledo
Indy:
Add Chase Marchand, G assigned by Rockford
Delete Karl El-Mir, F traded to Greenville
Jacksonville:
Add Ben Halford, G added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)
Kalamazoo:
Add David Pope, F assigned from Utica by Vancouver
Delete Kyle Blaney, F placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Sadowy, F recalled by Utica
Maine:
Add Ryan Ferrill, F activated from reserve
Delete Terrence Wallin, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Beau McCue, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/26]
Delete Josh Elmes, D placed on reserve [1/26]
Toledo:
Add Kaden Fulcher, G assigned from Detroit
Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)
Delete Jonathan Charbonneau, F traded to Idaho
Add Mark Auk, D activated from reserve [1/26]
Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve [1/26]
Delete Justin Buzzeo, F placed on reserve [1/26]
Wheeling:
Add Cameron Heath, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Cameron Heath, D traded to Greenville
Delete Jack MacNee, D traded to Worcester
Delete Yushiroh Hirano, F recalled to Japan National Team
