Parking to Remain Free

January 27, 2020





Duluth, GA. - The Atlanta Gladiators, along with the Infinite Energy Center are thrilled to announce that parking will continue to be FREE for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season!

If you have already bought pre-paid parking passes, they will be refunded through the original point of purchase.

Thank you, Glads Nation, for your continued support to the team and the Infinite Energy Center. We look forward to seeing you at the Arena!

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for providing fun, friendly, family, affordable entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the best "Things to Do" in the Atlanta Metro area and across the North Georgia region. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.

