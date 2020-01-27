IceMen Close Road Trip with Tight 3-2 Loss to Orlando
January 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
ORLANDO, FL - Jake Coughler scored twice while Zachary Fucale made 40 saves to lead the Orlando Solar Bears to a tight 3-2 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen at the Amway Center Monday evening.
The game featured an auspicious and bizarre beginning, as just seven-seconds into the contest, Jacksonville's starting goaltender Adam Carlson was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for Delay of Game and was handed a game misconduct for shooting the puck into the spectator area. A stunned Carlson skated off the ice and newcomer Ben Halford, acquired from the Atlanta Gladiators yesterday, manned the pipes for the remainder of the contest.
The Icemen quickly generated shots and scoring opportunities in the opening period. Brendan Warren delivered a pass from the wing to Alexis D'Aoust in the low slot. D'Aoust angled a backhanded shot high into the net past an outstretched Zachary Fucale. With the goal, D'Aoust extended his goal scoring streak to four games and gave Jacksonville the 1-0 edge.
Orlando tied the game nearly three minutes later. Michael Brodzinski made a sound play to hold the puck in the zone at the blue line and then delivered a pass across the ice to Cody Donaghey. Donaghey delivered a shot toward the crease that was tipped into the net by Tristan Langan.
Early in the second period, Langan would set up Orlando's second goal. Langan wristed a shot from the slot that hit off the stick of Jake Coughler at the top of the crease and clipped past the goaltender Halford for the go-ahead marker.
The Solar Bears extended their lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Langan set up Coughler again with a feed to the top of the crease that Coughler managed to finish off for a goal.
Jacksonville refused to go down without a fight and posted 15 shots in the final stanza. D'Aoust snapped a shot from the circle that was stopped by Fucale, but Chase Lang picked up the rebound and batted the puck into the net to pull the Icemen within one.
Feeding off the momentum of the goal, the Icemen continued to attack the Orlando net. Despite numerous chances, Jacksonville was unable to net the tying goal as the Solar Bears would hold on to win 3-2.
Jacksonville outshot Orlando 42-36 in the contest. Goaltender Ben Halford played well in his Icemen debut allowing three goals on 36 shots faced, while Fucale made 40 saves in the win.
The Icemen will now get set for a pair of home games this Thursday and Friday (January 30 & 31) against Fort Wayne Komets. Both games are slated for 7:00 p.m.
Flexible ticket packages and discounted group tickets are on sale now. Contact 904-602-7825 for more information.
The 2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union
