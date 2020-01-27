Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 16 (January 20 - January 26, 2020)

Indy earns three points in two games this weekend and begins three games in three days against Central Division opponents

INDY FUEL WEEK 15 RESULTS: 1-0-0-1, 21-18-1-1 Overall, 4th Central Division

Friday, January 24 - Fuel 1 vs Fort Wayne 2

Coming off of the 2020 ECHL All-Star break, the Indy Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night. Indy scored the first goal of the game in the second period but Fort Wayne responded with a goal of their own late in the middle stanza. Neither team would score the rest of the game, forcing overtime and a shootout where Fort Wayne would score in the fourth round taking home a 2-1 win.

Saturday, January 25 - Fuel 6 vs Atlanta 1

In their second and final game of the weekend, the Indy Fuel hosted the Atlanta Gladiators for the season series finale. The two teams finished the opening period locked at one goal apiece but Indy would score five straight goals and cruise to a 6-1 victory on Saturday night.

INDY FUEL WEEK 16 SCHEDULE:

Thursday, January 30 - Fuel vs Kalamazoo (7:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

In their fourth meeting of the season, the Fuel will host the Kalamazoo Wings on Thursday during All-You-Can-Eat Night. The Wings have only met the Fuel once this season, falling 5-2 on Teddy Bear Toss Night. Indy has split the two matchups on the road at Wings Event Center, most recently winning 6-2 on New Year's Eve.

Friday, January 31 - Fuel at Cincinnati (7:35 p.m. ET, Heritage Bank Center)

Meeting the Cyclones for the first time since January 2nd, the Fuel will head to Heritage Bank Center for the second time this season. The last time the two teams met in Cincinnati, the Fuel fell 3-2. The Fuel currently hold the season record against the Cyclones at 4-3-0-0.

Saturday, February 1 - Fuel vs Toledo (6:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Indy last met the Walleye, playing three straight games at the Huntington Center. Scoring a combined 12 goals in the three games against the Walleye, the Fuel would take all three matchups, including winning the second of the three in a shootout. Saturday's matchup will be the 8th matchup between the two teams, with Indy holding a 6-1-0-0 record.

OIL DROPS:

Friday saw the Fuel debut of Mathieu Foget, Ryan Van Stralen and Cliff Watson

The new players combined for 2g, 6a through their first two games in a Fuel uniform

Spencer Watson and Nathan Noel returned from their time with the Rockford IceHogs

Watson finished the weekend with two goals on Saturday while Noel earned two assists during Saturday's game

Watson leads the ECHL in power play goals with 8 goals in 35 games

Defenseman Josh McArdle scored his first goal of the season on Saturday

Earning an assist on Saturday, Bobby MacIntyre has one goal and four assists in his last five games

2019-20 is tied with 2018-19 Fuel for the fastest team to eclipse 20 wins (January 18 win over Wheeling)

Friday's loss was only the second time Indy has gone to a shootout this season, also the first shootout loss of the season

Scoring the first goal of the game in both games this weekend, Indy is 19-6-1-1 when earning the first goal of the game

Winning against Atlanta on Saturday, Indy earned their first win against a South Division team

Going 3-for-9 on the power play this weekend, the Fuel have scored on 20.8 of their power play chances putting them in 5th place in the ECHL

TICKET INFORMATION:

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com.

BROADCAST:

Catch every home game this season with a free online stream at IndyFuelHockey.com! Click the "Watch/Listen Live" button to hear Andrew Smith and Nick Olczyk bring you all of the action from Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans can also watch all 72 games at home and on the road live through ECHL.TV!

