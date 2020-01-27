Rockwood Returns, Beauvais Dealt to Adirondack
January 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Forward Adam Rockwood has been re-assigned by the Springfield Thunderbirds back to Greenville. Additionally, defenseman Brett Beauvais has been traded to the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for future considerations.
Rockwood spent one game in Springfield over the weekend and posted an assist and finished +1 in the Thunderbirds' 6-2 win over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Among ECHL rookies, Rockwood is tied for eighth in scoring (29 points) and tied for third in assists (21).
Beauvais exits his tenure with the Swamp Rabbits with eight points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 28 games. He scored his first pro goal on October 30, 2019 in Tulsa. He was acquired off of waivers from the Kansas City Mavericks, where he began his pro career.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 27, 2020
- Parking to Remain Free - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavs Monday: Sellouts, Streaks Busted, Service Saluted - Kansas City Mavericks
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 16 (January 20 - January 26, 2020) - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Acquire D-Man Beauvais from Swamp Rabbits - Adirondack Thunder
- Rockwood Returns, Beauvais Dealt to Adirondack - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Komets Florida Bound; Visit Everblades Wednesday, at Jacksonville Thursday and Friday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fucale, Lipanov Return to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Pope Reassigned to Kalamazoo from Utica - Kalamazoo Wings
- IceMen Acquire Goaltender Ben Halford from Atlanta - Jacksonville IceMen
- Royals Weekly Report, Vol. 19, No. 16 - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Weekly: Week of January 27 - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Rockwood Returns, Beauvais Dealt to Adirondack
- Swamp Rabbits Shut out in Sunshine State
- Adam Rockwood Recalled by Springfield
- Swamp Rabbits Dulled by 'Blades
- Foget Dealt to Indy for Future Considerations