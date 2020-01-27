Rockwood Returns, Beauvais Dealt to Adirondack

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Forward Adam Rockwood has been re-assigned by the Springfield Thunderbirds back to Greenville. Additionally, defenseman Brett Beauvais has been traded to the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for future considerations.

Rockwood spent one game in Springfield over the weekend and posted an assist and finished +1 in the Thunderbirds' 6-2 win over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Among ECHL rookies, Rockwood is tied for eighth in scoring (29 points) and tied for third in assists (21).

Beauvais exits his tenure with the Swamp Rabbits with eight points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 28 games. He scored his first pro goal on October 30, 2019 in Tulsa. He was acquired off of waivers from the Kansas City Mavericks, where he began his pro career.

