Swamp Rabbits Acquire El-Mir from Indy, Heath from Wheeling

January 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - As part of the trade that sent Mathieu Foget to the Indy Fuel on January 20, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits have acquired forward Karl El-Mir as the future considerations part of the deal. El-Mir, 23, is in the midst of his first full professional season out of the University of Connecticut. Additionally, the Swamp Rabbits have acquired defenseman Cameron Heath from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for future considerations. Heath, 25, is also in his first full professional season out of Canisius College.

El-Mir, a native of Greenfield Park, Québec, has scored nine points (5 goals, 4 assists) in 17 games as a member of the Fuel. His pro debut came last season with the Providence Bruins of the AHL. He posted 62 points in 118 games at UConn, and was named a Hockey East Third Team All-Star selection in his senior season with a career-high 27 points.

Heath, hailing from Troy, Michigan, began his pro career with the South Carolina Stingrays to close out the 2018-19 season. He completed a strong collegiate career with the Golden Griffins as an Atlantic Hockey First Team All-Star in his senior season, and named Atlantic Hockey's top defenseman and Second Team All-Star in his junior season.

Earlier in the day, the Swamp Rabbits received Adam Rockwood back from the Springfield Thunderbirds, and dealt defenseman Brett Beauvais to the Adirondack Thunder for future considerations.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.