K-Wings Weekly: Week of January 27

Kalamazoo picks up three out of four point in Tulsa; prepares for tough stretch of four games in five days.

OVERALL RECORD: 14-20-5

LAST WEEK: 1-0-1

RESULTS

Friday, Jan. 24 - Tulsa 2, Kalamazoo 1, SO (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> The Kalamazoo Wings began a season-long six-game road trip Friday at Tulsa's BOK Center in the second of three meetings with the Oilers this season. After falling behind 1-0 in the first period, Kalamazoo found an equalizer in the middle frame when Garret Ross tipped a point shot from Matt VanVoorhis into the net. Goaltender Jake Kielly stopped 16 third period shots to help get the K-Wings to overtime, turning aside 40 of 41 for the game. Neither team found a way to score in the seven minute overtime, as Kalamazoo experienced its first shootout of the season. The Oilers scored once on three attempts, while Tulsa's goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick stopped all three K-Wings shooters.

Saturday, Jan. 25 - Kalamazoo 4, Tulsa 3, OT (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> In the rubber match of a three-game season series, the K-Wings and Oilers needed another overtime to decide a winner in a back-and-forth affair. Kalamazoo led early, when Austin Farley set up Eric Kattelus for a one-timer on a first period power play. Tulsa evened the score before the end of the frame. The K-Wings went back in front when Garret Ross scored 2:26 into the second period, but the Oilers answered again before the second break. Tulsa briefly led in the third period, but this time Matheson Iacopelli took over, scoring on a breakaway with 5:57 remaining to force overtime. Iacopelli did it again, burying the game-winner on another breakaway 40 seconds into the extra session.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Tuesday, Jan. 28 - Kalamazoo AT Kansas City, 8:05 p.m. ET - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena (Independence, MO)

Thursday, Jan. 30 - Kalamazoo AT Indy, 7:05 p.m. ET - Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, IN)

Friday, Jan. 31 - Kalamazoo AT Toledo, 7:15 p.m. ET - Huntington Center (Toledo, OH)

Saturday, Feb. 1 - Kalamazoo AT Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m. ET - Heritage Bank Center (Cincinnati, OH)

ON THE MOVE

1/23 - Defenseman Connor Schmidt released from standard player contract.

1/24 - Forward Tanner Sorenson loaned to Kalamazoo from Utica (AHL).

FAST FACTS

- Garret Ross scored in both games last weekend against Tulsa.

- Matheson Iacopelli leads the K-Wings with four game-winning goals, including two in overtime.

- Matt VanVoorhis has a three-game assist streak.

TEAM TRENDS

- All three of Kalamazoo's games against Tulsa this season went to overtime.

- The K-Wings' penalty kill had its first perfect week of the season (6-for-6).

- Kalamazoo is 3-1-1-1 against the Mountain Division.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 34 - Dylan Sadowy

GOALS: 17 - Sadowy

ASSISTS: 22 - Kyle Blaney

PLUS/MINUS: +3 - Ian Edmondson

PIMS: 83 - Luke Sandler

PP GOALS: 6 - Sadowy, Justin Taylor

SH GOALS: 1 - Brennan Sanford, Tanner Sorenson, Aaron Thow

GW GOALS: 4 - Matheson Iacopelli

SHOTS: 143 - Iacopelli

WINS: 9 - Jake Hildebrand

GAA: 3.81 - Hildebrand

SAVE %: .886 - Jake Kielly

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 30/150 (20.0%) - 7th in ECHL

Last Week - 1/4 (25.0%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 125/163 (76.7%) - 25th in ECHL

Last Week - 6/6 (100.0%)

