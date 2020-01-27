Royals Weekly Report, Vol. 19, No. 16

January 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals remain perched in third in the North Division and a point back of Brampton for second following a 3-1-1-0 homestand. With slightly more than two months remaining in the regular season, Reading will begin a stretch of 14 games in 31 days this Friday with a game at Worcester. The Royals are at the Railers twice this weekend and return home Feb. 7-8 for Ladies Night (Feb. 7) and the annual Pink in the Rink game (Feb. 8).

More than 11,000 watched hockey this past week in downtown Reading, which included the team's MLK Day Game and a Friday contest where the Royals snapped Newfoundland's 11-game winning streak.

Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions

Fri., Feb. 7 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Atlanta (Ladies Night/Wine Tasting)

Free Wine Tasting on the concourse with Deerfoot Vineyards, Black River Farms and RoseLawn Bistro | College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office| $1 Smoothies

Sat., Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling (Pink in the Rink)

Royals play on pink ice with Fleece Blanket Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans | Breast Cancer Awareness Jerseys

$1 Pink Rose Draft Cider | Doubleheader: 1 ticket also gets you admission to the Alvernia Women's Hockey Game at 2:00 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 16 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Kids Club Game)

Last free postgame skate of the season, presented by Body Zone | Team Photo Giveaway | $1 Hot Dog, $1 Soda & $1 Nacho Concession Special Pricing | Game Included Kids Club Packages presented by Applebee's, Schuykill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County (Sign Ups Available)

Quick Notes

Garrett Mitchell's power-play strike Saturday was his ninth goal of the season and marked the second time the Royals Captain scored a goal in back-to-back games this season. He has scored goals in consecutive games seven times in his professional career, twice with Reading and five times with Hersey (AHL). In seven seasons with Hersey, Mitchell's longest goal streak reached three games in the 2015-16 season.

Kirill Ustimenko celebrates his 21st birthday Wednesday; he went 1-0-1-0 last week (1.92 GAA, .933 sv.%) in two starts and holds a 5-1-1-0 record in January (1.99 GAA, .927 sv.%).

Corey Mackin leads active Royals with an eight-game point streak, which he extended Saturday with a helper on Garrett Mitchell's strike. Over the eight games, he has seven goals and 13 points.

Reading is 15-0-0-0 at home this season when scoring first.

The Royals allowed 2 even strength goals to Newfoundland in 120 minutes last week; the Growlers entered the weekend as the league's highest-scoring team.

Reading has allowed three or fewer goals in five straight games.

Weekly Schedule - Promotions at Royalshockey.com/promotions

Jan. 31 at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Feb. 1 at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Team Record

23-14-5-0, 51 pts., 3rd North

Division Standings

Newfoundland - 59 points

Brampton - 52 points

Reading - 51 points

Adirondack - 46 points

Maine - 44 points

Worcester - 36 points

Weekly Results

Jan. 20 vs. WOR: OTL, 3-2

Jan. 24 vs. NFD: W, 4-1

Jan. 25 vs. NFD: L, 3-1

Royals leaders

Goals: Cuddemi (21)

Assists: DiChiara (30)

Points: DiChiara (43)

PIM: Mitchell (93)

+/-: Knodel (15)

Practice schedule

Monday - OFF Day

Tuesday - OFF Day

Wednesday - OFF Day

Thursday - Travel to Worcester

Friday - Game vs. Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday - Game at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday - OFF Day

Monday - TBD

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.