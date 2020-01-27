K-Wings Unveil Second Game for 'Green Ice Weekend'

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday an exciting addition to the club's promotional calendar. The K-Wings are extending the team's world famous Green Ice game to a second date due to popularity.

A very limited number of tickets remain for the team's originally scheduled Green Ice game, presented by Southern Michigan Bank and Trust, Saturday, Mar. 14 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

Now, Kalamazoo's game against the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday, Mar. 13 at 7:00 p.m. will also be played on Green Ice, as part of Green Ice Weekend.

Kalamazoo is celebrating the 39th edition of the Green Ice game, which debuted on March 17, 1982 when the K-Wings were the first sports team in history to dye the ice for a regular season game.

The K-Wings will still celebrate Guns and Hoses Night on Mar. 13 as scheduled, honoring police officers, firefighters and first responders at the event. Fans can also enjoy the perks of Kalamazoo's $2 Friday that night, featuring $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs.

Interested fans are encouraged to purchase tickets for Green Ice Weekend early while they're still available, and can do so at the Wings Event Center Box Office or kwings.com.

Kalamazoo continues on its season-long six-game road trip Tuesday when the K-Wings face-off against the Kansas City Mavericks at 8:05 p.m. ET at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Catch all the action on 1660 AM in Kalamazoo or ECHL TV online, with pregame coverage starting at 7:45 p.m. ET.

