Pope Reassigned to Kalamazoo from Utica

January 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that the NHL club reassigned forward David Pope to Kalamazoo from the American Hockey League's Utica Comets.

Pope, 25, has three goals and five points in eight games for the K-Wings this season, last appearing in a game for Kalamazoo January 4 at Fort Wayne. The Edmonton, Alberta native appeared in six games for Utica since his most recent call-up January 6.

As a rookie in 2018-19, Pope tallied two goals and three points in 28 AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins, while contributing three goals and four points in seven ECHL games with the Toledo Walleye. He also notched four goals and 13 points in 20 playoff games for the Walleye.

The Canucks acquired the Edmonton, Alberta native in a preseason trade with the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit drafted Pope in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Kalamazoo faces the Kansas City Mavericks Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. ET at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in the third of a season-long six-game road trip. Catch the action on 1660 AM, The Fan, in Kalamazoo or online on ECHL.TV, with pregame coverage starting at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Kalamazoo faces the Kansas City Mavericks Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. ET at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in the third of a season-long six-game road trip. Catch the action on 1660 AM, The Fan, in Kalamazoo or online on ECHL.TV, with pregame coverage starting at 7:45 p.m. ET.

