Swamp Rabbits Weekly

January 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Cameron Nault vs. the Florida Everblades

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Cameron Nault vs. the Florida Everblades(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits started a road swing starting in Atlanta on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and ended in the Sunshine State with back-to-back games with the Florida Everblades and the Orlando Solar Bears.

Monday's game was, in a word, wild. The Swamp Rabbits fell behind 2-0 in the opening 2:23 of the game, but rallied back to have the game tied at three after one period, and have a 6-5 lead after two periods of play. Mason Baptista did the heavy lifting offensively with a hat trick.

However, Tommy Marchin responded with a hat trick of his own, including the tying goal at the 11:23 mark of the third period, to send the game to overtime. Cue Kamerin Nault. A three-on-one break began as Dylan MacPherson rushed the puck up ice, and Nault finished the pass and converted to give Greenville the win.

The move down to Florida saw the Swamp Rabbits lose the offensive mojo. While outshooting the Everblades 32-27, Greenville was unable to get past two early, deflating goals that set them back out of the first period against one of the better defensive teams in the league.

Friday marked the Greenville debut of John Furgele, who posted five shots on goal, which tied the team lead.

Just over 12 hours after the conclusion of the game in Estero, the Swamp Rabbits hit the ice again to take on the Orlando Solar Bears, just behind them in the standings. Without starting goaltender Zach Fucale, who was on recall, the Solar Bears went with Clint Windsor, who entered the game with three shutouts.

Windsor made 28 saves and outdueled the debut of Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jake Theut, who made 40 saves and posted a .930 save percentage in his first ECHL game.

1/20 at Atlanta Gladiators - W 7-6

1/24 at Florida Everblades - L 4-0

1/25 at Orlando Solar Bears - L 3-0

UPCOMING GAMES

Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs South Carolina Stingrays

-WINNING WEDNESDAY-

When we win, you win! With a win, all in attendance get a voucher to a ticket to a future game.

Wednesday, January 29 - 7:05 p.m.

Tickets - Listen - Watch

Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs Florida Everblades

-Stomper's Birthday/Teacher Appreciation Night/Canned Food Drive-

With a teacher ID, or a donation of canned food at the box office, receive $5 off your ticket.

Friday, January 31 - 7:05 p.m.

Tickets - Listen - Watch

Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs Utah Grizzlies

-MARVEL COMICS NIGHT + FAMILY 4 PACK-

The Swamp Rabbits will wear Iron Man-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off digitally.

Saturday, February 1 - 6:05 p.m.

Tickets - Listen - Watch

Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs Atlanta Gladiators

-KIDS FREE DAY + POSTGAME SKATE-

For each adult ticket, two kids 12 and under get in free! Plus, stick around for our postgame skate with the Swamp Rabbits.

Sunday, February 2 - 2:05 p.m.

Tickets - Listen - Watch

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Mason Baptista - 3 GP | 3 G - 0 A - 3 P

The 30-year-old forward continues to chug along offensively, and had one of his best nights as a Swamp Rabbit. On Monday, Baptista posted a hat trick en route to a 7-6 win over the Atlanta Gladiators. He sits one point away from 30 on the season.

RABBIT TAILS

iOnGreenville posted a tremendous feature about our DC Comics Night. You can read it.

Mark your calendars for February 4, as our second Hockey Talk Hoppy Hour will take part at Dave & Buster's on Woodruff Road on February 4 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Don't forget to take part in Chuck-A-Puck during the next four games, sponsored by the official insurer of the Swamp Rabbits, Allstate - Blake Steiert.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

South Carolina Stingrays (32-6-4) - 68 pts

Florida Everblades (27-11-4) - 58 pts

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (22-21-2) - 46 pts

Orlando Solar Bears (18-16-6) - 42 pts

Atlanta Gladiators (17-22-2) - 36 pts

Jacksonville Icemen (13-21-5) - 31 pts

Norfolk Admirals (11-27-5) - 27 pts

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.