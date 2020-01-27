ECHL Board of Governors Concludes Mid-Season Meeting

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL Board of Governors completed its Mid-Season Meeting last week in Wichita, Kansas. The following items were approved by the Board.

Addition to Video Replay Review

Beginning with games on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the referee's discretion, goaltender interference will be added to the list of circumstances which are eligible for video replay review.

Maximum roster size increased for Kelly Cup Playoffs

Beginning with the 2020 Kelly Cup Playoffs, the maximum roster size for the Playoffs will be increased to 24 Players (20 active roster and 4 reserve spots).

