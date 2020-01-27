Komets Florida Bound; Visit Everblades Wednesday, at Jacksonville Thursday and Friday

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets continue on the road this week, heading for Florida for games against the Everblades in Estero Wednesday and at Jacksonville Thursday and Friday.

The Komets are in the middle of a seven-game road tour which started last Friday with a 2-1 shootout win at Indy. Saturday the Komets were clipped 4-3 at Toledo and Sunday gained a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Walleye in a weekend rematch. The Komets collected three points for the week and improved to 20-15-7 for 47 points and trail first-place Cincinnati by 11 points in the Central division with 30 games remaining.

For the week: Anthony Petruzzelli led the Komets with four goals including his first pro hat trick Saturday at Toledo. It was also Fort Wayne's first hat trick of the season and first on the road since Gabriel Desjardins potted three goals in a 7-3 win at Wheeling on Feb. 3, 2018.

Alan Lyszczarczyk scored a goal and added an assist for two points and Olivier Galipeau also contributed a marker Friday to celebrate his 100th pro regular season game. A.J. Jenks and Brett McKenzie dished two assists each. Shawn Szydlowski dealt an assist Sunday for a four-game road assist streak (4a). Goaltender Cole Kehler claimed the victory Friday at Indy and suffered his second shootout loss of the season Sunday at Toledo for a 1-0-0-1 week. Kehler allowed only three goals in 134 minutes for a 1.35 goals-against average and .967 save percentage for week 16. Kehler has not allowed more than two goals a game for six consecutive games (3-1-1-1) and is riding a four-game unbeaten (in regulation) streak (2-0-1-1) along with a four-game road unbeaten streak (3-0-0-1).

Stingy Komets-- The Komets gave up only seven goals on 122 shots in three games for a .943 save percentage. The Fort Wayne defense has a streak of 12 successful penalty kills after going 9/9 both games at Toledo over the weekend. The Walleye scored at 2:24 of the first period Saturday to end a Komets' even strength shutout streak at 219:32. Speaking of special K's, the Komets have the ECHL's second-best power play after going 3/9 with the man advantage for the week for an overall power play rating of 23.9% (43/173) after 42 games.

Komets in Florida this week:

Wednesday at Florida Everblades, 7:30pm-- The Komets doubled-up the Everblades 4-2 Nov. 1 in Fort Wayne in the first meeting of the season. Wednesday will be the 13 meeting all-time between the two teams with the Komets 5-7-0 after 12 previous meetings. The season series wraps up Wednesday at Hertz Arena (7,186) in Estero, Florida. The Komets last trip to Florida to face the Everblades was Feb. 11, 2015 when the Blades clipped the Komets 3-2. Florida holds second place in the South division with a 27-11-4 record and 58 points after extending their winning streak to five games last week.

Thursday and Friday at Jacksonville Icemen, 7:00 each night-- The Komets will skate at Jacksonville for the first time in the history of the club this Thursday and Friday when they meet the Icemen at 7pm each night at Veterans Memorial Arena (8,500). The Komets split of a pair of games during Jacksonville's first ever trip to Fort Wayne earlier in the season in October. The Icemen start week 17 in sixth place in the South division with a 13-21-5 record and 31 points, trailing fourth-place Orlando by 11 points in the battle for playoff position. Jacksonville is 4-4-1 in their last nine outings and are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to Florida Saturday. The Icemen will skate at Orlando Monday before returning home to host the Komets this Thursday and Friday.

Komets on ice:

Wednesday, Jan. 29.....Game at Florida, 7:30pm

Thursday, Jan. 30.....Game at Jacksonville, 7pm

Friday, Jan. 31.....Game at Jacksonville, 7pm

Monday, Feb. 3.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Tuesday, Feb. 4.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Wednesday, Feb. 5.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Thursday, Feb. 6.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Friday, Feb. 7.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10am-11am; Game at Kalamazoo, 7pm

Saturday, Feb. 8.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10am-11am; Home game vs Tulsa, 7:35pm

Next Komet home game features Report Card Night-- The Komets will host another PHP Report Card Night Saturday, Feb. 8 when Tulsa visits. Students with an "A" or "A Equivalent" on their most recent report card earn a free ticket and a chance to win $1,000 for future education. Report cards or letters showing an "A" or equivalent can be taken to the Coliseum Ticket Office any time before the game.

Wizarding World Night Saturday, Feb.8-- It promises to be a magical night of wizarding fun Saturday, Feb. 8 when the Komets host the Tulsa Oilers at 7:35pm. Fans will have photo opportunities with their favorite Harry Potter characters and a chance to see live owls from the Soaring Hawk Raptor Rescue. Wands will be given away to the first 1,000 kids and game-worn Harry Potter themed jerseys will be sold in a special charity jersey auction. Get your tickets early and be prepared to enter a world of witchcraft and wizardry.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also on sale are Flex Tickets which can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com. Next Season Ticket Exchange Night is Wednesday, Feb. 12.

