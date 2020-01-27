Fucale, Lipanov Return to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned rookie forward Alexey Lipanov to Orlando from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, while rookie forward Jimmy Huntington has been reassigned from Orlando to the Crunch. Additionally, goaltender Zachary Fucale has been loaned to Orlando by Syracuse. In a corresponding move, the Solar Bears have released goaltender Stephen Klein.

Lipanov, 20, returns to Orlando where he has points (7g-7a) and six penalty minutes in 22 games with the Solar Bears this season, and leads the team with four power-play goals. Lipanov was a third-round selection (#76 overall) of the Lightning in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Huntington, 21, has five points (2g-3a) and two penalty minutes in seven games with Orlando this season. He has also added two assists and six penalty minutes in 22 games with Syracuse.

Fucale, 24, has appeared in 20 games with the Solar Bears this season, sporting a record of 7-7-4 with two shutouts, a goals-against average of 2.61 (ranked eighth) and a save percentage of .920 (ranked seventh).

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound netminder has also suited up in one game for Syracuse, going 0-1-0 with a 3.20 goals-against average and a save percentage of .800. In December, Fucale represented Team Canada at the 2019 Spengler Cup, helping the Canadians capture a tournament-record 16th championship at the holiday invitational, where he went 3-0-0 with two shutouts, a 0.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .986.

Fucale was a second-round selection (#36 overall) of the Montréal Canadiens in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Klein, 26, signed with Orlando on Jan. 25; he backed up Clint Windsor in Orlando's 3-0 win over Greenville that evening, but did not see game action.

