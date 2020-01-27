Back in the Booth

Duluth, GA - Atlanta made two moves regarding goaltending. The Gladiators receive Callum Booth back from the AHL and have traded goalie Ben Halford. The moves now give them more depth between the pipes.

The 6'4" Booth is 22-year-old and was selected in the fourth round by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2015 NHL Draft. Callum brings back a lot of experience to Atlanta after spending all three years of his pro career between the ECHL and AHL. Booth has been well-traveled this year, spending time with three teams. He began the season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, was promoted to Charlotte (AHL), was reassigned to Atlanta, then quickly promoted back to the Checkers, and now will begin his second stint with the Gladiators.

To make room for Booth, the Gladiators have traded goaltender Ben Halford to the Jacksonville Icemen for future considerations. Halford, who played four seasons at Princeton, has split the first three seasons of his career between the SPHL, ECHL, and AHL. Jacksonville will be his third team this season after beginning the year with the Fayetteville Marksmen (SPHL) before joining the Gladiators.

