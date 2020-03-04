Walleye Weekly: Another Week on the Road

Overall Record: 34-16-4-1, 2nd Central Division

Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26 at Brampton (6-3 Win)

Friday, February 28 vs. Fort Wayne (7-1 Win)

Saturday, February 29 vs. Fort Wayne (5-3 Loss)

Sunday, March 1 vs. Wheeling (6-0 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Friday, March 6 at Indy at 7:35 p.m. (7:20 p.m. Fox Sports Radio 1230 | Fleetwood's Tap Room)

Saturday, March 7 at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m. (7:20 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230 | Fleetwood's Tap Room

Sunday, March 8 at Kalamazoo at 3:00 p.m. (2:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230 | Fleetwood's Tap Room)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Thursday, March 5 - Practice 1:00 p.m. at Detroit Little Ceasers Arena

Friday, March 6 - Game at Indy at 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 - Game at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 - Game at Kalamazoo at 3:00 p.m.

Sunday was a milestone game as well for the Walleye as they reached 200 all-time sellouts since the Walleye started play back in 2009. It was a special weekend overall for the fans with a standing room crowd in all three home contests. A total of 23,691 fans came through the Huntington Center doors from Friday through Sunday. Toledo is averaging 7,723 per game so far this year, which is over a sellout (7,431).

WALLEYE NOTES

Big offense highlights busy week: Toledo won three of the four games they played last week and the offense led the way as in the three wins the Walleye reached at least six goals. In the lone loss of the week, Toledo scored just three goals in the 5-3 defeat Saturday. The Walleye finished the weekend on a high note posting six goals from six different scorers and held Wheeling scoreless in a 6-0 win.

Kestner to the top: With a six goal week, forward Josh Kestner has taken the overall ECHL lead in goal scoring with 30 goals on the season. He is the first player this season in the league to reach the milestone. His 66 points is good for second in the league to only Tyler Sheehy of Allen (67). Kestner is the first Walleye player to reach 30 goals in a season since Tyson Spink (33) in the 2016-17 season and he is only the sixth Walleye player to ever hit 30 goals. His current teammate Kyle Bonis holds the single season record with 36 goals in the 2014-15 campaign.

ChriSTOPoulos: Another near perfect week for Toledo's goaltender Billy Christopoulos as he allowed just one goal over two starts this past week. The first year goaltender currently leads all ECHL goaltenders in save percentage (.931) and is fifth in goals against average (2.29). Christopoulos has been on quite a roll since on overtime loss at Kalamazoo on February 14, posting a perfect 5-0-0 record while allowing just four goals in those games for a 0.82GAA and a .978SVP.

Road trip of three days in three cities: Toledo starts its full road weekend Friday night at the Indy Fuel. Indy has been a tough matchup for the Walleye (1-4-3) this season. The Weekend continues with Toledo heading to Cincinnati where they are 6-2-0 against the first place Cyclones this year. The week concludes Sunday afternoon with a stop in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The Walleye dropped the last meeting 4-3 in overtime but are 4-0-1 vs. the Kwings this season.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Josh Kestner (6 goals - 5 assists = 11 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Billy Christopoulos (2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .984 save %)

UPCOMING EVENTS AND PROMOTIONS

PLAYER APPEARANCE | Wednesday, March 4 - 2-3p.m.

Toledo VA Clinic | 1200 S. Detroit Avenue

Walleye players will tour the Toledo VA Clinic and learn about health care services provided at the facility. They will also meet veterans, clinic workers and volunteers, as well as distribute tickets to an upcoming Walleye game.

STRANGER FINS Jersey Presale Going on Now

The Toledo Walleye will look to turn the Fort Wayne Komets upside down on Friday, March 27 during Stranger Fins Night. But fans don't have to wait to get this official replica jersey. On sale now at the Swamp Shop.

Kelly Cup Playoff Tickets on Sale Wednesday, March 11

Single game tickets for the first series of the playoffs go on sale Wednesday, March 11 at 11 a.m. Single game tickets for Division Semi-Final and Division Final series are $20.00. Tickets for seniors and children (12 and under) are $18.00.

ECHL 2020 KELLY Cup Playoffs (All rounds are best-of-seven series)

Division Semi-Final Series: April 8-22

Division Final Series: April 24 - May 6

Conference Final Series: May 8-May 20

Kelly Cup Finals: May 22-June 3

