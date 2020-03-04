Worcester Railers HC Sign Forwards Billy Vizzo and Nick DeVito

March 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL(@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has signed forwards Billy Vizzo and Nick DeVito to an Amateur Tryout Agreement.

Billy Vizzo, a 5-foot-11 185lb forward from Shelton, CT joins the Worcester Railers after finishing his senior season at Curry College where he played 26 games registering 31 points (15-16-31). The 15 goals were tied for the team lead while the 31 points ranked him third on the squad. Vizzo played parts of two seasons at Curry College from 2018-20 where he played 40 games accumulating 57 points (27-31-57). The 24-year-old played eight games at American International College during the 2016-17 where he scored one goal. Prior to that he led the USPHL Premier in scoring during the 2015-16 season with the P.A.L Islanders recording 60 points (26-34-60) in 43 games.

Nick DeVito, a 5-foot-9 165lb forward from Averill Park, NY joins the Worcester Railers after playing four years at Morrisville State College from 2016-2020 where he played 100 games accumulating 93 points (36-57-93). This past year during his senior season he led the club in scoring with 22 points (6-16-22) in 25 games. Devito was named to the NCAA III SUNYAC Second Team-All Conference during his junior season where he played 25 games leading the Mustangs with 24 points (12-12-24).

Vizzo will wear jersey number 17 while DeVito will wear number 21.

What's on tap??? - Worcester WooSox Night on March 7

On Saturday, March 7 the Railers host the Reading Royals on Worcester WooSox Night at 7pm. Doors will open at 5:30pm and the first 3,000 fans will receive a free voucher for an April/May Pawtucket PawSox game.

The 2013 World Series Trophy will be on display from 5:30-8:30pm in the concourse and Boston Red Sox alumni (World Series Champion Lenny Dinardo and Oil Can Boyd are confirmed) will sign autographs until 6:45pm.

Check out the WooSox table to get the most up to date info on the new Polar Park being built in Worcester and hang out with mascots Paws and Sox!!

Celebrate the Boston Red Sox AAA affiliate move to Worcester with the Worcester Railers!

Tickets are as low as $15....or.....bring a group of 10 or more people to the game and save BIG $$$$ off Box Office pricing and receive a Railers hat for everyone in your group! Plus, score a Railers experience...Zamboni rides, High-Five Tunnel, post-game photo on ice, and more! Call 508-365-1750 for your customized group experience!

Still and Stir located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Cam McGuire. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

