Chris McCarthy Re-Assigned to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced the reassignment of forward Chris McCarthy to SC on Wednesday. The 28-year-old attacker has played in 26 games with the Bears this season, totaling five assists.

McCarthy signed a one-year AHL contract with Hershey on May 31 after joining the team on a professional tryout agreement late in the 2018-19 season. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in two regular season games, including a three-point contest in the regular season finale on Apr. 14. McCarthy then appeared in all nine of Hershey's playoff games, scoring two goals.

Prior to joining the Bears, McCarthy led the ECHL's Reading Royals and finished third in the league with 74 points (20 goals, 54 assists) in 72 games last season. The Collegeville, Pennsylvania native was named to the All-ECHL Second Team and tied for second in assists. A 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward, McCarthy has scored 219 points (76 goals, 143 assists) in four career ECHL seasons with the Royals and Greenville Road Warriors. He ranks fourth all-time in Reading team history in goals (61), assists (119) and points (180).

In addition to Hershey, McCarthy has AHL experience with the Hartford Wolf Pack and Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He spent the 2015-16 season with Hartford, scoring 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in his rookie campaign. He also played in 17 games with the Phantoms in 2016-17, and in one game with Lehigh Valley in 2017-18. In 113 career AHL games, McCarthy has totaled 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists).

Prior to turning pro, McCarthy played four collegiate seasons at the University of Vermont from 2010-14 where he racked up 114 points in 150 games on 46 goals and 68 assists. He served as team captain during his senior season and scored 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) while helping to lead the team to an NCAA Tournament appearance where he was named an East Regional Second Team All-Star. He also won Hockey East's Sportsmanship Award at the conclusion of the 2012-13 year.

South Carolina begins a 3-game series in Idaho against the Steelheads on Wednesday night at 9:10 p.m. EST.

