Tomas Sholl Named February Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl has been named by the league as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February, marking the third time in his career and second time this season in which he has earned the monthly honor.

Sholl, 25, capped off an impeccable month of February on a four-game win streak, boasting a 7-1-0 record with a 1.74 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage with one shutout. The Hermosa Beach, Calif. native held opponents to two goals or less in six of his eight appearances while making at least 25 saves seven times. He was named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the fourth time this season on February 10 thanks to a pair of wins with one goal allowed against the Utah Grizzlies. He became the Steelheads all-time leader in career shutouts on February 7 and also is now one of just three Steelheads goaltenders with over 60 career wins in both the ECHL and WCHL eras.

On the season, Sholl owns a 26-8-5 record with a 2.23 GAA and a .921 save pct. with four shutouts through 39 games. The 6-foot, 180-pound goaltender leads the ECHL in wins and minutes (2,345) while sitting second in shutouts, third in GAA, and fourth in saves.

This is Sholl's second monthly honor and third of his career, last earning this award in October 2019 when he went 5-0-2 with a 1.67 GAA and a .939 save pct. as well as two weekly awards to kick off the season. His first monthly honor came after posting a 8-0-1 record with a 0.87 GAA and a .965 save pct. with four shutouts in March 2018 during his first full month with the team. He has also earned seven weekly honors, which is third-most in ECHL history.

In 97 career ECHL games between the Steelheads and Adirondack Thunder, Sholl owns a 66-20-9 record with a 2.10 GAA and a .929 save pct. with 11 shutouts. Last season, he was named to the ECHL All-Star Classic and was named to ECHL All-Rookie Team and 2nd Team All-ECHL honors. In addition to leading the Steelheads in career shutouts, Sholl also sits third in the Steelheads ECHL era for career wins (61), GAA (2.11) and save pct. (.928) while marking the second-most minutes (5,347) and saves (2,428). He signed an AHL contract with the Texas Stars in the off-season.

Prior to his professional career, he played 19 games over three seasons with Bowling Green State University, owning a 7-10-0 record with a 2.53 GAA, a .891 save pct. and one shutout.

