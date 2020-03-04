Americans Make Several Roster Moves
March 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, made three roster moves on Tuesday,
Allen activated forward Brett Pollock, who has missed the last several games with an upper-body injury. Pollock has 42 points in 46 games this season with Allen.
The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday that they've recalled goalie Dereck Baribeau from the Americans and assigned him to the Americans AHL affiliate the Iowa Wild.
Allen also signed defenseman Ben Carroll from College. Carroll played at the University of Alberta for the last four seasons.
His best numbers came this year where he put up 22 points in 28 games. He will join Allen in time for their game on Friday in Kansas City.
The Allen Americans are home for the 11th annual Allen Police vs. Allen Fire Charity Hockey Game this Saturday night as part of a hockey doubleheader in Allen. The Americans host Tulsa at 7:05 pm.
