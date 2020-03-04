Cyclones' Power Play Leads the Way to Victory

March 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones (36-16-7-1) earned a 5-2 win over the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday night. Forward Justin Vaive led the way with a pair of goals, while forwards Phil Hudon and Nate Mitton, along with defenseman Tobie Bisson added lone tallies for the Cyclones, who exploded for three power play goals in the third period.

The Cyclones drew first blood just 13 seconds into the contest when a shot from forward Ben Holmstrom was tipped into the net by Hudon to put Cincinnati up, 1-0. With under a minute and a half to play in the frame, Kalamazoo tied the when forward Austin Farley capitalized off a rebound in front and scored to even the game, 1-1, through 20 minutes.

In the second, Cincinnati turned up the offensive pressure, outshoot the Wings, 14-8, in the period. The Cyclones regained their lead at the 15:18 mark when a shot from defenseman Andrew DeBrincat was redirected in by Mitton to put Cincinnati on top, 2-1, after the second.

The Cyclones power play came alive in the third, as 5:29 in, forward Ben Johnson threw a shot on net, and Vaive was in front to jam home the rebound to give Cincinnati a 3-1 edge. That lead became 4-1 on the very next power play just 2:23 later when Vaive snapped in a shot from the left circle following a pass from forward Cody Milan with his second goal in a row.

Cincinnati was not done and tacked on one more while on the man-advantage at the 13:32 mark when Bisson went towards the net and slammed in a feed from Holmstrom to lift the 'Clones to a 5-1 lead. Kalamazoo added a goal late when defenseman Ian Edmonson lit the lamp, however that is all the offense the Wings were able to muster as Cincinnati went on to a 5-2 win.

The Cyclones outshot Kalamazoo, 33-26, on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 24 in the win. Cincinnati continues their three-game homestand on Friday night against the Ft. Wayne Komets, with the face-off set for 7:35pm ET.

The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.