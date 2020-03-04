Komets Edge Nailers, 3-2

March 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release







Wheeling Nailers forward Jan Drozg vs. the Fort Wayne Komets

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers forward Jan Drozg vs. the Fort Wayne Komets(Wheeling Nailers)

FORT WAYNE, IN- The Wheeling Nailers played a tight game against the Fort Wayne Komets, which came down to one shot in the third period to decide a winner. Unfortunately, that shot came from Fort Wayne's Alan Lyszczarczyk, who snapped a tie with 9:50 to go, giving the Komets a 3-2 victory at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Jan Drozg and Renas Krastenbergs scored for the Nailers.

The Nailers got off to a quick start, as they opened the scoring just 1:05 into the contest. Nick Saracino forechecked the puck away to Josh Holmstrom in the right circle. Holmstrom swung a pass over to Matt Abt, whose shot missed the net, but produced a large rebound off the boards for Jan Drozg, who tucked the puck into the right side of the cage.

Fort Wayne fired in a couple of quick goals to begin the middle frame, before Wheeling pulled even in the latter stages. Alan Lyszczarczyk stole the puck on the left side of the net, and converted on a wraparound at the 2:38 mark to put the Komets on the board. Less than three minutes later, Gabriel Verpaelst sent the puck to the front of the net, where a rebound was flipped in by Brady Shaw. With 5:01 to go, the Nailers got the equalizer off the rush. Yushiroh Hirano waited patiently as he gained the blueline, then fed Alec Butcher, who put a pass on Renars Krastenbergs' tape for a tap-in at the top of the crease.

The deciding goal came with 9:50 left in the third period. Drake Rymsha forced a turnover in center ice, which led to Lyszczarczyk speeding into the offensive zone. Lyszczarczyk faked his way around the back of the net, then stuffed in a wraparound, putting Fort Wayne ahead, 3-2. Wheeling pressed late, but was unable to put a tying marker on the board.

Dylan Ferguson got the win for the Komets, as he stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced. Alex D'Orio suffered the defeat for the Nailers, making 26 saves on 29 shots.

The Nailers will stay in the Hoosier State for another night, as they will visit the Indy Fuel on Thursday at 7:05. Wheeling's next home game is Education Day on March 10th at 10:45 a.m. That week will feature a total of four home contests, highlighted by St. Hat Tricks Day on Saturday, March 14th at 7:05. St. Hat Tricks Day will feature specialty jerseys, as well as a hat giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, and Irish Drink Specials. Friends & Family Ticket Packages are available for all Saturday home games, which include four tickets, four Tito's Sloppy Doggs and a $10 voucher to the team shop for $52. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.