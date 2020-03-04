Idaho's Sholl Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Tomas Sholl of the IdahoâSteelheads has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February. It is the second time this season, and third time in his career, that Sholl has received the monthly honor.

Sholl went 7-1-0 with one shutout, a 1.74 goals-against average and save percentage of .939 in eight appearances inâFebruary.

The 25-year-old allowed two goals or less in six of eight appearances while making at least 25 saves seven times. He posted his 11th career ECHLâshutout on Feb. 7 with 24 saves against Utah and ended the month on a four-game winning streak.

Under contract to Texas of the AmericanâHockey League,âSholl leads the ECHL with 26 wins and 2,345 miutes played, is tied for second with four shutouts, ranks fourth with 1,016 saves and is sixth with a .921 save percentage.

A native of Hermosa Beach,âCalifornia, Sholl has appeared in 97 career ECHL games with Idaho and Adirondack posting an overall record of 66-20-9 with 11 shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .929.

He also has spent time in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Macon and Evansville where he went 14-3-3 with one shutout, a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

Prior to turning pro, Sholl saw action in 19 games over three seasons at Bowling Green State University going 7-10-0 with two shutouts, a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.

Runners Up: Billy Christopoulos, Toledo (5-1-0, 1.82 GAA, .947 save pct.) and Martin Ouellette, Utah (7-4-2, 1.98 GAA, .925 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Cam Johnson (Florida), Adam Carlson (Jacksonville), Jake Hildebrand (Kalamazoo), Clint Windsor (Orlando), Parker Milner (South Carolina) and Jordan Ruby (Wheeling).

