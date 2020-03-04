Swamp Rabbits Hammer Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits scored four first period goals and cruised from there. In a crucial four-point swing game in the South Division, the Swamp Rabbits came through in a strong way with a 7-2 win over the Solar Bears on Wednesday night at Amway Center.

The Swamp Rabbits struck for four goals in a ten-minute span, including two on the power play, to immediate put the Solar Bears on their heels.

Nathan Perkovich started the scoring for Greenville at the 5:06 mark of the first period, as Karl El-Mir's bid from the circle created a rebound, and the veteran forward put the third opportunity past goaltender Patrick Munson to open the assault.

Just minutes later, Liam Pecararo found Joe Masonius, who was just acquired a few days prior, and after delivering a big hit in the first period, he added a goal. Masonius snapped the shot from the left circle to double the lead.

The power play did the rest in the first. Pecararo posted up with a slap shot from the left circle that sailed over Munson's shoulder, and Matt Marcinew took a pass from Michael Pelech in the slot and extended the Swamp Rabbits' lead to four.

Orlando made a bit of a run after Perkovich made it 5-0, and scored two unanswered. Their first, from Rich Boyd, was a point shot, and two minutes later, the Solar Bears scored shorthanded on a defensive breakdown, as Trevor Olson scored on the rebound through the legs of Jeremy Helvig.

Helvig was strong the rest of the way, as he earned third star honors and made 32 saves. It was his first win since February 2.

Pelech immediately responded on the power play in which Orlando struck on, and Marcinew capped the scoring at the 7:53 mark of the third, with Jeff Smith in relief after Munson was pulled after the sixth goal.

Aside from a power play that elapsed all of three seconds late in the third period, the power play was letter perfect against an Orlando penalty kill that was north of 86% successful.

Perkovich earned first star honors with a four-point night to lead all scorers.

The Swamp Rabbits get the day off tomorrow, and will travel to take on the Florida Everblades for a 7:00 p.m. start in Estero. Catch the action on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network or on ECHL.TV.

