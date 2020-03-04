Preview: 'Blades, IceMen Start Home-And-Home Set in Estero

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (41-13-3-2, 87 pts.) start up their sixth straight three-game week with the first game of a home-and-home series against the Jacksonville Icemen (22-28-5-1, 50 pts.) on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

VITALS:

Game 60: Everblades vs. Jacksonville Icemen

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hertz Arena

Last time out

Behind a season-high 40-save performance from goaltender Ken Appleby, the Everblades topped the Orlando Solar Bears, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon at the Amway Center. Michael Huntebrinker scored the first goal of the game 47 seconds into the second period, and Appleby made 33 saves over the final 40 minutes to help that tally stand up as the game-winner. Hunter Garlent (1g, 1a) and Darik Angeli (2a) had multiple points in the win. RECAP

Series At A Glance

After going nearly a month without seeing one another from Jan. 26-Feb. 20, the Everblades and Icemen will battle for the fourth time in the last 13 days on Wednesday. All told, the 'Blades play the Icemen 13 times this season. The Icemen are the Everblades' second-most played opponent this year behind only Orlando, which Florida faces 14 times. Florida has dominated Jacksonville at Hertz Arena and holds an 18-1-1 all-time record in Estero. Since dropping the first two games of the season series, Florida has earned seven straight wins against Jacksonville, outscoring the Icemen by 18 goals (34-16) in those seven wins.

Players to Watch

Hunter Garlent (FLA) - Thanks to a season-high four-point game (2g, 2a) on Saturday against Jacksonville, Garlent finished February as the league leader in scoring with 19 points (7g, 12a) in 12 games. Because of that stellar month, Garlent was named the ECHL Player of the Month on Tuesday. The rookie had just four multi-point games in his first 40 games. With two points on Sunday, Garlent has recorded multiple points in four straight games and seven of his last nine outings. He has 17 points (7g, 10a) in that nine-game stretch.

Wacey Rabbit (JAX) - The Icemen's scoring leader a season ago, Rabbit joined the team in December this season after starting the campaign playing in Europe. The 14th-year pro has tabbed 81 points (36g, 45a) in 99 games with the Icemen over the last two seasons. Rabbit has tallied seven goals and 14 assists in 29 games this season but has only one multi-point game.

Closing Time

The Everblades outscored their opponents 5-1 in the third period of their three games last week, continuing a season-long trend of having the upper hand in the final frame of regulation. Florida now owns a +21-goal differential in the third period, a goal differential that is the second-best in the league behind only the Allen Americans' +24-goal differential in the third period.

Killing It

Florida's penalty kill was a big piece of its three wins last week and went a perfect 16-for-16 in the three games. Facing the league's second-best power play last Friday - Newfoundland started the game with a 24.7% conversion rate - Florida went a perfect 6-for-6 while shorthanded. The 'Blades followed that with a 4-for-4 showing against Jacksonville on Saturday and another 6-for-6 effort on Sunday against Orlando. Florida has had three other stretches this season where it has gone three straight games without yielding a power-play tally.

Shut 'Em Down

The 'Blades have totaled six shutouts this season, a single-season-high under Ralph's watch. Florida posted four shutouts last season and in Ralph's first season in 2016-17, while the 'Blades had five shutouts in the 2017-18 campaign. Florida last compiled six shutouts in one season in 2015-16. The most recent season with more than six blank slates was 2014-15, when Florida racked up eight shutouts.

Next Up

The Everblades conclude the home-and-home series against the Icemen with a Friday night matchup in Jacksonville. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m.

