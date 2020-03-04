Preview: 'Blades, IceMen Start Home-And-Home Set in Estero
March 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (41-13-3-2, 87 pts.) start up their sixth straight three-game week with the first game of a home-and-home series against the Jacksonville Icemen (22-28-5-1, 50 pts.) on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.
VITALS:
Game 60: Everblades vs. Jacksonville Icemen
When: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hertz Arena
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Watch: ECHL TV
Listen: WJBX (101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM)
Social: Twitter | Instagram
Promotion: Hump Day Deals
Last time out
Behind a season-high 40-save performance from goaltender Ken Appleby, the Everblades topped the Orlando Solar Bears, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon at the Amway Center. Michael Huntebrinker scored the first goal of the game 47 seconds into the second period, and Appleby made 33 saves over the final 40 minutes to help that tally stand up as the game-winner. Hunter Garlent (1g, 1a) and Darik Angeli (2a) had multiple points in the win. RECAP
Series At A Glance
After going nearly a month without seeing one another from Jan. 26-Feb. 20, the Everblades and Icemen will battle for the fourth time in the last 13 days on Wednesday. All told, the 'Blades play the Icemen 13 times this season. The Icemen are the Everblades' second-most played opponent this year behind only Orlando, which Florida faces 14 times. Florida has dominated Jacksonville at Hertz Arena and holds an 18-1-1 all-time record in Estero. Since dropping the first two games of the season series, Florida has earned seven straight wins against Jacksonville, outscoring the Icemen by 18 goals (34-16) in those seven wins.
Players to Watch
Hunter Garlent (FLA) - Thanks to a season-high four-point game (2g, 2a) on Saturday against Jacksonville, Garlent finished February as the league leader in scoring with 19 points (7g, 12a) in 12 games. Because of that stellar month, Garlent was named the ECHL Player of the Month on Tuesday. The rookie had just four multi-point games in his first 40 games. With two points on Sunday, Garlent has recorded multiple points in four straight games and seven of his last nine outings. He has 17 points (7g, 10a) in that nine-game stretch.
Wacey Rabbit (JAX) - The Icemen's scoring leader a season ago, Rabbit joined the team in December this season after starting the campaign playing in Europe. The 14th-year pro has tabbed 81 points (36g, 45a) in 99 games with the Icemen over the last two seasons. Rabbit has tallied seven goals and 14 assists in 29 games this season but has only one multi-point game.
Closing Time
The Everblades outscored their opponents 5-1 in the third period of their three games last week, continuing a season-long trend of having the upper hand in the final frame of regulation. Florida now owns a +21-goal differential in the third period, a goal differential that is the second-best in the league behind only the Allen Americans' +24-goal differential in the third period.
Killing It
Florida's penalty kill was a big piece of its three wins last week and went a perfect 16-for-16 in the three games. Facing the league's second-best power play last Friday - Newfoundland started the game with a 24.7% conversion rate - Florida went a perfect 6-for-6 while shorthanded. The 'Blades followed that with a 4-for-4 showing against Jacksonville on Saturday and another 6-for-6 effort on Sunday against Orlando. Florida has had three other stretches this season where it has gone three straight games without yielding a power-play tally.
Shut 'Em Down
The 'Blades have totaled six shutouts this season, a single-season-high under Ralph's watch. Florida posted four shutouts last season and in Ralph's first season in 2016-17, while the 'Blades had five shutouts in the 2017-18 campaign. Florida last compiled six shutouts in one season in 2015-16. The most recent season with more than six blank slates was 2014-15, when Florida racked up eight shutouts.
Next Up
The Everblades conclude the home-and-home series against the Icemen with a Friday night matchup in Jacksonville. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 4, 2020
- Gladiators add college defenseman - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mavericks Send Kozun to Solar Bears in Exchange for Forward Fitze - Kansas City Mavericks
- Preview: 'Blades, IceMen Start Home-And-Home Set in Estero - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Forwards Billy Vizzo and Nick DeVito - Worcester Railers HC
- Beaudoin Returns from AHL Manitoba - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Weekly: Another Week on the Road - Toledo Walleye
- Idaho's Sholl Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Tomas Sholl Named February Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Make Several Roster Moves - Allen Americans
- Christopoulos Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Toledo Walleye
- Hampden's Matthew St. Pierre Named Barnes Award Winner - Maine Mariners
- Toledo's Christopoulos Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Chris McCarthy Re-Assigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Suffer Setback in 6-3 Loss to Gladiators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Oilers Pick up Point in Shutout Loss - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Preview: 'Blades, IceMen Start Home-And-Home Set in Estero
- Everblades Pick up Clifford from Tulsa to Add to Defensive Depth
- 'Blades Forward Hunter Garlent Named ECHL Player of Month
- Masella Named AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of Month
- Appleby Stymies Solar Bears in Everblades' Fourth Straight Win