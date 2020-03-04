Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Wednesday, March 4, 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr, TuneIn and Lightning Power Play

PROMOTIONS:

Wine Down Wednesday - Fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game

Purchase tickets for Wednesday, March 4 vs. Greenville

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (26-27-5-1) face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (27-29-4-1) in the fourth of seven meetings this season. Orlando leads the series with a 2-1-0-0 record.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: The Solar Bears enter tonight's game in fifth place in the South Division, and require only 25 points to clinch a fourth consecutive playoff berth. A victory in regulation tonight over Greenville would allow Orlando to leapfrog the Swamp Rabbits and Atlanta Gladiators into third place.

LEBLANC LEADS THE WAY: Chris LeBlanc leads Orlando in scoring against Greenville with five points (1g-4a).

OFFENSE ANTICIPATED: The series against the Gladiators this season has been particularly high-scoring. Orlando has scored an average of 4.00 goals per game against Atlanta, while the Gladiators have averaged 3.13 goals per game.

SPECIAL TEAMS GLANCE: Orlando has gone 4-for-14 (28.6%) against Greenville this season with the man advantage. The Solar Bears have also been effective on the penalty kill, going 14-for-15 (93.3%) against the Swamp Rabbits.

LEAD THROUGH TWO: Orlando and Greenville have posted near-identical records when leading after two periods of play this season. Orlando is 21-1-2-0, while Greenville is 20-2-1-0.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Swamp Rabbits have split each of their last two-game series with Cincinnati and Indy. Greenville recently received forward Liam Pecararo from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League. Pecararo ranks among ECHL rookie leaders in several statistical categories and was named an ECHL All-Star earlier this season.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingray on Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday - fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.

