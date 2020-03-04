Beaudoin Returns from AHL Manitoba

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that defenseman Charles-David Beaudoin has been assigned to the Rush by the AHL's Manitoba Moose. The assignment marks the second Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment this week.

Beaudoin returns from the Moose after being called up on January 16th. In this most recent stint in Manitoba, the 6'0", 185-pound blue liner appeared in 7 games and earned 1 assist along with 11 PIM. This year, he's played in 9 total games with Manitoba in the AHL.

Since his first assignment to the Rush on New Year's Eve, Beaudoin, a third year professional from Drummondville, Quebec, has registered over a point-per-game pace in a Rush uniform with 2 goals, 7 assists, and 9 points in 7 games. In his AHL career, Beaudoin has 108 games to his credit with the Binghamton Senators and Manitoba Moose, earning 18 points.

The Rush continue their eight-game home stand with a pair of matchups against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, March 6th, and Saturday, March 7th. Puck drop for both showdowns is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.

