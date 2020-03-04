Swamp Rabbits Make Two Transactions

March 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - Goaltender Ryan Bednard has been recalled by the Springfield Thunderbirds. The 6-foot-5 backstop returns to the American Hockey League after making 34 saves in a dramatic 4-3 win for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits over the Indy Fuel on Sunday. Additionally, the Swamp Rabbits acquired forward Jimmy Lodge from the Toledo Walleye in exchange for the ECHL playing rights of forward Cédric Lacroix.

A seventh-round selection by the Panthers in 2015, 206th overall, Bednard has posted a 10-12-1 record, a 2.99 GAA and a .908 save percentage in Greenville, and a 4-2-0 record, a 3.32 GAA and a .902 save percentage in Springfield.

Bednard holds the single-season record at his alma mater, Bowling Green State University, for GAA (1.77), and the second-best save percentage in a single season (.927), and also holds the record for career GAA (2.06), and second-best career save percentage (.918).

Lodge, a third-round selection in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets, joins the Swamp Rabbits from the Walleye. Across the AHL, the ECHL and Slovakia, the Philadelphia-area native has played in 209 games as a pro. In 93 ECHL contests, Lodge has scored 66 points (23 goals, 43 assists).

Lacroix officially departs the Swamp Rabbits after being traded from the Charlotte Checkers to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at the AHL trade deadline. He scored 26 points in 34 games in the Upstate, and played in 11 games with the Checkers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.