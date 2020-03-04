ECHL Transactions - March 4

March 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 4, 2020:

Adirondack:

Add Robbie Payne, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nikita Popugayev, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Charles Barber, D signed contract, added to active roster

Brampton:

Add Jamie Phillips, G added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Cincinnati:

Add Austin Shaw, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Florida:

Add Guillaume Beaudoin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Will Petschenig, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Adam Henry, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F ECHL rights traded to Toledo

Idaho:

Add Eric Sweetman, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jeff King, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Tad Kozun, F traded to Orlando

Maine:

Delete Sean Day, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)

Orlando:

Add Patrick Munson, G added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Delete Dan Herman, G released as EBUG

Delete Dylan Fitze, F traded to Kansas City

Delete Mark Auk, D traded to Rapid City

Rapid City:

Add Charles-David Beaudoin, D assigned by Manitoba

Add Brett Beauvais, D added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)

Delete Josh Elmes, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/2)

Delete Merrick Madsen, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G traded to Orlando

Reading:

Add Aaron Titcomb, D added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Delete Matt Gaudreau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/1)

Delete Nathan Noel, F recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Delete Max Willman, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Chris McCarthy, F assigned by Hershey

Toledo:

Delete Brandon Anselmini, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/29)

Delete Jimmy Lodge, F traded to Greenville

Delete Mark Auk, D traded to Orlando

Tulsa:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from San Antonio by St. Louis

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jeremy Beaudry, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Add Brad Drobot, F activated from reserve

Delete Will Smith, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Billy Vizzo, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nick DeVito, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on reserve

Delete Cody Payne, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.