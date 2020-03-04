ECHL Transactions - March 4
March 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 4, 2020:
Adirondack:
Add Robbie Payne, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nikita Popugayev, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Charles Barber, D signed contract, added to active roster
Brampton:
Add Jamie Phillips, G added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Cincinnati:
Add Austin Shaw, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Florida:
Add Guillaume Beaudoin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Will Petschenig, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Adam Henry, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete Cedric Lacroix, F ECHL rights traded to Toledo
Idaho:
Add Eric Sweetman, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jeff King, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Tad Kozun, F traded to Orlando
Maine:
Delete Sean Day, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)
Orlando:
Add Patrick Munson, G added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Delete Dan Herman, G released as EBUG
Delete Dylan Fitze, F traded to Kansas City
Delete Mark Auk, D traded to Rapid City
Rapid City:
Add Charles-David Beaudoin, D assigned by Manitoba
Add Brett Beauvais, D added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)
Delete Josh Elmes, D placed on reserve
Delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/2)
Delete Merrick Madsen, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G traded to Orlando
Reading:
Add Aaron Titcomb, D added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Delete Matt Gaudreau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/1)
Delete Nathan Noel, F recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Delete Max Willman, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Chris McCarthy, F assigned by Hershey
Toledo:
Delete Brandon Anselmini, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/29)
Delete Jimmy Lodge, F traded to Greenville
Delete Mark Auk, D traded to Orlando
Tulsa:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from San Antonio by St. Louis
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jeremy Beaudry, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Add Brad Drobot, F activated from reserve
Delete Will Smith, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Billy Vizzo, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nick DeVito, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on reserve
Delete Cody Payne, F placed on reserve
