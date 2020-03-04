2020-21 Season Tickets Now on Sale
March 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that season tickets for the 2020-21 campaign are now on sale.
Current season ticket holders won't see an increase in their plans for the coming season. If season ticket holders pay in full by the end of March, they can save 5% off the total price.
Season ticket holders will have until the end of May to reserve the same seat location if they're not on a two-year plan.
Wichita is on the road for the next six games starting on Saturday night with a visit to Independence to face the Mavericks starting at 7:05 p.m.
The Thunder offers plans for those die-hard fans that attend every game to partial plans that can help you save from the gate price. Contact a Thunder season ticket rep today or click here for more information.
Individual tickets for the rest of the season are on sale now. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
