Solar Bears Acquire Munson, Kozun in Trades

March 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has acquired rookie goaltender Patrick Munson from the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for future considerations. Orlando has also acquired forward Tad Kozun from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for forward Dylan Fitze and the future considerations originally received by Orlando from Kansas City on Jan. 29 as part of the reassignment of defenseman Marcus Crawford from the Solar Bears to the Mavericks.

Munson, 24, is in his first season of North American professional hockey, having already seen time with the Komets and Newfoundland Growlers. In 15 combined appearances, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound netminder has gone 7-6-1 with a 3.35 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.

Munson played last season with the Nottingham Panthers of the United Kingdom's Elite Ice Hockey League, going 7-6-0 in 13 appearances with one shutout, along with a league-best 2.12 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, the Hugo, Minnesota native played two seasons of college hockey split between Michigan Tech University and the University of Vermont, going 19-18-4 over 45 career combined appearances with four shutouts, a 2.51 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. During the 2016-17 season, he was also part of the roster for the University of Denver. In the 2017-18 campaign, Munson helped Michigan Tech claim the WCHA title.

Munson also played two seasons of junior hockey with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs of the North American Hockey League, where he appeared in 52 career games and went 37-12-2 with one shutout, a 2.35 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage, and helped Fairbanks capture the 2013-14 Robertson Cup championship.

Kozun, 27, recorded 25 points (12g-13a) and 41 penalty minutes in 52 games with Kansas City this season. In 130 career ECHL games with the Mavericks and South Carolina Stingrays, the 5-foot-11, 181-pound forward has 77 points (31g-46a) and 161 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Kozun played four seasons of college hockey at the University of Alaska-Anchorage, where he collected 69 points (29g-40a) and 151 penalty minutes.

The Nipawin, Saskatchewan native played Junior A hockey for the Nipawin Hawks of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, where he totaled 147 points (79g-68a) and 197 penalty minutes in 147 games. During the 2013-14 season he led the circuit with 38 goals.

Fitze, 27, had eight points (4g-4a) and 54 penalty minutes in 37 games this season with Orlando.

The ECHL Trade Deadline is Thursday, March 5 at 3 p.m. ET.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits tonight at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.