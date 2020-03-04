Gladiators add college defenseman
March 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, who continue to improve their defense, have added college defenseman Charles Barber. Barber just finished his senior year at Buffalo State, after spending the three previous seasons at the State University of New York-Plattsburgh.
Charles Barber is a 24-year-old left-handed defenseman who is 6'2" and 205 pounds. Charles began his college career by playing the first three seasons at the State University of New York-Plattsburgh. In three years with the Cardinals, he put up 21 points, scoring four goals and 17 assists in 66 games. Barber then transferred to Buffalo State College this season. In 26 games, he had 13 points on six goals and seven assists for the Bengals.
The Gladiators add Barber to strengthen their defense, with just 13 games remaining in the regular season. Atlanta is currently tied for third place in the ECHL South with Greenville (59 points), one point in front of Orlando (58 points) who occupy fourth.
The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for providing fun, friendly, family, affordable entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the best "Things to Do" in the Atlanta Metro area and across the North Georgia region. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.
