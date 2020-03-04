Mavericks Send Kozun to Solar Bears in Exchange for Forward Fitze

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks acquired forward Dylan Fitze and future considerations from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for forward Tad Kozun. The futures included in the trade were originally sent to the Solar Bears in the January 30 transaction in which the San Jose Barracuda (AHL) reassigned defenseman Marcus Crawford to Kansas City instead of Orlando.

Fitze, a six-foot-two, 203-pound, 27-year-old from Peterborough, Ontario has eight points on four goals and four assists in 37 games for Orlando this season. He turned in an impressive rookie campaign, notching 27 points on 14 goals and 13 assists in 51 games during the 2018-19 ECHL season for Orlando.

Kozun departs Kansas City after posting 25 points on 12 goals and 13 assists in 52 games for the Mavericks this season.

