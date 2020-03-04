Oilers Pick up Point in Shutout Loss

TULSA, OK - The Oilers fell 1-0 to Allen in overtime at the BOK Center on Tuesday.

No goals were found in a first period that only saw a total of 13 shots, eight for Tulsa and five for the Americans.

Andrew Shortridge stopped 14 shots in the second period, including some highlight-caliber stops. Devin Williams was only tested six times, but had to make some incredible saves of his own to keep the game deadlocked.

The game became more open in the final frame, with both team reaching double-digit shot totals. Allen outshot the Oilers 13-11 in the period. Jack Nevins picked up a high-sticking minor with 29 seconds left in the period, allowing the Americans to start the extra frame on the man advantage.

Hunter Drew picked up a high-sticking minor of his own 19 seconds later, allowing Allen to set up a five-on-three power-play opportunity. It took Jordan topping 57 seconds to find the game-winning goal, batting the puck of the air with great reflexes to finally solve the brick wall that was Williams.

Tulsa and Allen will play again at the Allen Event Center on Saturday, March 7 at 7:05 p.m. to close out a two-game week for the Oilers.

