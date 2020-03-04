Solar Bears Suffer Setback in 6-3 Loss to Gladiators

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (26-27-5-1) saw a 3-0 lead in the first period erased by the Atlanta Gladiators (28-28-1-2) as the visitors scored six straight goals and dealt Orlando a 6-3 loss on Tuesday night at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center.

As a result of the loss, Orlando has slipped back to fifth place in the South Division; Orlando can jump up to third place with a win at home tomorrow vs. Greenville.

Jimmy Huntington gave Orlando a 1-0 lead when he skipped the puck through the legs of Sean Bonar with a shot from the right circle at 11:09 to net his third of the season.

Cody Donaghey made it 2-0 when his shot from the right point snuck past Bonar at 12:35 to give the defenseman his fourth of the season.

Trevor Olson extended the lead to three goals with his team-leading.

Derek Nesbitt banged home a rebound at 15:20 to get Atlanta on the board, and Avery Peterson scored a power-play goal at 17:16 to pull the Gladiators to within one.

The onslaught continued in the second period as Zach Malatesta beat Jeff Smith with a shot from the high slot at 10:41, and Eric Neiley scored a shorthanded goal (11:55) and a power-play marker at 15:50 to give the Gladiators a 5-3 lead at the end of 40 minutes.

Luke Nogard added a power-play goal at 11:03 to cap the scoring.

Smith took the loss with 27 saves on 33 shots against; Bonar earned the victory for Atlanta with 40 saves on 43 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) Eric Neiley - ATL

2) Derek Nesbitt - ATL

3) Zach Malatesta - ATL

OTHER NOTABLES:

Despite the loss, Orlando requires only 25 more points to secure a playoff spot

Donaghey and Olson each finished the night with 1g-1a for the Solar Bears

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday - fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.

