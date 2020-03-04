Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo Wings

Game 60 (Home Game 32)

Vs. Kalamazoo Wings (22-26-7-1, 52 pts)

Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 7:35pm ET

Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

Overview: The Cyclones begin a three-game homestand on Wednesday night when they welcome in the Kalamazoo Wings. Cincinnati is coming off a 5-2 win over the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night for their second win in a row, and still hold a five-point lead over the Toledo in the ECHL's Central Division.

Saturday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (35-16-7-1) took down the Wheeling Nailers, 5-2, on Saturday night. Forwards John Wiitala, Jesse Schultz, Ben Johnson, and Nate Mitton, along with defenseman Tobie Bisson scored the goals for the Cyclones, who held the Nailers to zero shots in the first period. It marked the first time since January 23, 2015 that the Cyclones limited an opponent to no shots in a period. Cincinnati limited the Nailers to 12 shots on the day, outshooting Wheeling 28-12, with goaltender Michael Houser steering aside 10 in the win.

Friday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (34-16-7-1) collected a 4-1 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday night. Forward Cody Milan scored a pair of goals, while defenseman Matt Spencer and forward Ben Johnson added lone markers for Cincinnati, who snapped their two-game skid. Cincinnati outshot the Swamp Rabbits, 19-17, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 16 in the win.

Last Wednesday Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (33-16-7-1) dropped a 5-2 decision to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday night, in the front end of home-and-home series between the two team. Forward Phil Hudon and defenseman Tobie Bisson scored the goals for Cincinnati. Cincinnati outshot Greenville, 30-25, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 20 in the loss.

Previewing Kalamazoo: The Wings are currently sixth in the ECHL' s Central Division, however are just eight points back of the Indy Fuel for the fourth and final playoff spot. Kalamazoo has won two in row and three of their last four games, and are coming off an 8-2 win over the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night. The Wings sit 11th in the ECHL with 3.27 goals scored per game, which is 0.15 goals higher than Cincinnati, however they are 25th in the League in team defense with 3.95 goals-against per game. They are 11-0-1-0 when leading after two periods, and are led by forward Justin Taylor who has accounted for a team-leading 19 goals along with 18 assists in 44 games played. He is followed by forwards Kyle Blaney (9g, 24a) and Matheson Iacopelli (16g, 15a) who round out the top three. In goal, Jake Hildebrand leads the way with a mark of 15-15-4-0, along with a 3.47 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage.

Inside the Series: Wednesday will be the 11th of 14 meetings between the Cyclones and Wings this season. Cincinnati is 8-0-2-0 against Kalamazoo this season, and have outscored the Wings, 43-24.

Next Game Preview: Cincinnati welcomes in the Ft. Wayne Komets on Friday night, in the sixth of seven meetings this season, and the last matchup until the season's final day on April 5. Cincinnati is 3-1-1-0 against the Komets in 2019-20, and have won two of the three meetings in Cincinnati.

Phillips Dealt to Brampton: The Cincinnati Cyclones have traded goaltender Jamie Phillips to the Brampton Beast, in exchange for Future Considerations. Signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) in late January, Phillips skated in seven games with the Cyclones and has a record of 4-3-0-0, along with a 3.18 goals-against average and an .882 save percentage. He has won each of his last four starts and has allowed two or fewer goals in three of them, including stopping all 11 shots he faced in a 3-0 shutout on February 21. Phillips spent 24 games with the Coventry Blaze of the EIHL (Elite Ice Hockey League) in England earlier this season, where he turned out a 12-12-0-0 record, along with a 3.27 goals-against average and an .875 save percentage. Drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the seventh round of the 2012 National Hockey League (NHL) Entry Draft, Phillips split the 2018-19 season between the Florida Everblades and Reading Royals, accounting for a mark of 27-11-2-1, and was tied for seventh in the ECHL with a 2.51 GAA and had a .908 SV%. He spent his final 12 games with the Royals, allowing three or fewer goals in 11 of those contests, and he ended the season on a six-game winning streak. He has also seen ECHL time with the Jacksonville IceMen and Tulsa Oilers, and has an overall ECHL mark of 49-32-5-1, along with a 2.70 GAA and a .907 SV%. The Caledonia, ON, native has also seen time with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League (AHL), appearing in 27 games from 2016-18. He has an AHL record of 8-11-3, to go along with a 2.84 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Strong D: Cincinnati is fifth in the ECHL with 2.61 goals allowed per game, and pace the League with 25.47 shots against per 60 minutes. The Cyclones held Wheeling to zero shots in the first period of Friday's 5-2 win over the Nailers, marking the first time since January 23, 2015 that the Cyclones limited an opponent to no shots in a period. They are the only team in the ECHL averaging under 27 shots against per game, and the Cyclones have allowed 27 shots or fewer in 27 of their last 31 games. The Cyclones have allowed three or fewer goals in 35 of their last 44 games, and have given up more than three on just 12 occasions all season. They are 33-6-5-1 this season when allowing three or fewer goals.

First Pair, First Star: Forward Cody Milan was named the First Star in Friday's 4-1 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, following his first two-goal performance of the season. Milan is eighth on the team in scoring with eight goals an 19 assists for 27 points through 44 games played.

Defensively Offensive:Cyclones defenseman Justin Baudry saw his point streak come to an end after six games following last Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Toledo Walleye. He accounted for four goals and seven assists in that span, and has multi-point efforts in four of his last seven games overall. He is now fourth on the team in scoring with 35 points (11g, 24a). Additionally, defenseman Tobie Bisson has goals in three of his last four games and points in five of his last seven games (3g, 2a), and defenseman Matt Spencer scored his first goal of the season in Friday's 4-1 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, and has points in three of his last four games (1g, 2a). He has added 15 assists for 16 total points on the season.

When it Rains, it Pours: After being held to three or fewer goals in nine of their previous 11 games, the Cyclones have scored 30 goals over their last eight games, leading them to six wins in that span.

Holding the Lead: Cincinnati has an 22-3-2-1 mark when scoring the game's first goal, and they are perfect in regulation when leading through two periods this season, accounting for a mark of 22-0-2-0.

