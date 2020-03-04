Growlers Shock the Thunder 4-3

The Newfoundland Growlers returned home from a lengthy five-game road trip and picked up a dramatic 4-3 victory against the Adirondack Thunder Wednesday night at Mile One Centre.

Dylan Vander Esch made the Thunder pay for their first-period penalty troubles by roofing his seventh of the season behind Evan Cormier to give the Growlers a 1-0 lead with 3:57 remaining in the first period. The Thunder looked to tie the game just 30 seconds later, but their two-on-one rush hit the post and deflected wide as the Growlers carried a one-goal lead into the locker room after 20 minutes of play.

Miles Gendron picked up his second goal in as many games when he doubled the lead at 3:15 of the middle stanza after his backhander squeaked through Cormier for a 2-0 game, and Brady Ferguson dangled his way through the Thunder for a highlight reel tally just over three minutes later giving the Growlers a 3-0 lead.

Colby Sissons gave the Thunder life at the 8:29 mark of the second period after his point blast picked the top corner of Angus Redmond cutting the deficit to two, and Aza Nazarian scored with 4:14 remaining in the period, but Marcus Power re-stored the two-goal lead with 1:35 to play for a 4-2 Growlers through 40 minutes.

The Thunder cut the lead to one with 2:27 remaining in the game when Conor Riley beat Redmond while on a six-on-five advantage with Evan Cormier pulled for an extra attacker for a 4-3 game, but that's as close as the visitors would come as the Growlers held on for the victory.

Quick Hits

Marcus Power has six points in his last two games

Angus Redmond picked up his team-leading 14th win of the season

The three stars were 3 - C. Sissons (ADK), 2 - M. Power (NFL) and 1 - B. Ferguson (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their three-game home stand Friday night in a rematch with the Adirondack Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at mileonecentre.com, by phone at 709-576-7657 or in-person at the Mile One Centre Box Office.

Adirondack Thunder (22-25-8-5) at Newfoundland Growlers (39-17-0-1)

Wednesday, March 4th - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

0 - 1 1 1st NFL 16:03 D. Vander Esch (7) G. Johnston, T. Bradley PP V 4 7 25 44 H 3 14 17 40 45

0 - 2 2 2nd NFL 3:15 M. Gendron (4) T. Bourque V 7 8 14 91 H 14 18 22 38

0 - 3 3 2nd NFL 6:54 B. Ferguson (21) Z. O'Brien V 3 14 21 22 91 H 3 10 22 44 45

1 - 3 4 2nd ADK 8:29 C. Sissons (7) R. Payne, R. Walker V 8 21 23 25 44 H 14 15 18 27 38

2 - 3 5 2nd ADK 15:46 A. Nazarian (11) R. Payne, L. Larsson V 3 14 21 22 23 H 3 14 18 27 40

2 - 4 6 2nd NFL 18:25 M. Power (23) C. Conrad V 3 14 21 23 91 H 8 9 18 38 39

3 - 4 7 3rd ADK 17:33 C. Riley (9) C. Curti, C. Sissons V 2 3 21 23 44 91 H 10 18 22 44 45

